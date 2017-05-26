In her recent profile in New York Magazine (the one where she suggested that conservatives want her to die or something), Hillary Clinton also reveals a dirty little secret:

But … but … didn’t she say …

And now she’s claiming she beat Trump?

It sure sounds like Hillary still hasn’t accepted the election results.

Or does “beat” just mean something different in Hillarese?

Not last time we checked, no.

Shouldn’t the media be all over this?

Figures. Guess we’ll just have to make do with pretending.

***

