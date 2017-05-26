Well, she did say that she's been drinking chardonnay to get by… https://t.co/VAkyxbN66T
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 26, 2017
In her recent profile in New York Magazine (the one where she suggested that conservatives want her to die or something), Hillary Clinton also reveals a dirty little secret:
Clinton says she preferred her campaign to the anger of Bernie Sanders and Trump, adds: “And I beat both of them.” https://t.co/wXErFMBQhY
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 26, 2017
Hillary Clinton won't accept the election results. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/IMgKc02kGb
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
But … but … didn’t she say …
Trump wouldn't say if he'll accept the outcome of the election. That’s horrifying—but part of a pattern. https://t.co/OrT9W4bSGW
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2016
Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016
Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.
That’s a direct threat to our democracy.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016
That time Hillary Clinton worried about whether Trump would accept the election results https://t.co/LPxyvJFVOk pic.twitter.com/H4NL7xmB9d
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 15, 2016
And now she’s claiming she beat Trump?
@redsteeze In what way does she not accept the results? Is she building an army to take the throne?
— Greg Wasserstrom (@wssrstrm) May 26, 2017
"I beat both of them" referring to Sanders and Trump seems pretty clear. https://t.co/WzjHoOjubh
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
It sure sounds like Hillary still hasn’t accepted the election results.
@wssrstrm @redsteeze "I beat both of them." Is she talking about poker?
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 26, 2017
Or does “beat” just mean something different in Hillarese?
@IsaacDovere Spoiler: actually, she didn't
— rex chillerson (@thenategoodyear) May 26, 2017
NARRATOR: She didn't https://t.co/mNRpsvfFMK
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 26, 2017
Not last time we checked, no.
@jtLOL @redsteeze So were some intrepid reporter to press her to clarify, you think she would say, "I don't accept the electoral college result?"
— Greg Wasserstrom (@wssrstrm) May 26, 2017
@wssrstrm @jtLOL She clearly doesn't. Per her quote. This is a direct threat to democracy
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
Shouldn’t the media be all over this?
She is actually quoted saying she beat Trump. And media just goes whistling past her like nothing happens. It's astounding.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
For almost 3 weeks there was an avalanche of stories about Trump not accepting election results. An avalanche of them. This won't register.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
Figures. Guess we’ll just have to make do with pretending.
Can't wait for the snarky CNN chyron ( she didn't ). https://t.co/0JoJGXZNSw
— BT (@back_ttys) May 26, 2017
In an alternate universe, here's @CNN's chyron:
"Also-Ran Donald Trump Claims He Beat President Clinton (He Didn't)" https://t.co/mNRpsvfFMK
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 26, 2017
