Well, she did say that she's been drinking chardonnay to get by… https://t.co/VAkyxbN66T — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 26, 2017

In her recent profile in New York Magazine (the one where she suggested that conservatives want her to die or something), Hillary Clinton also reveals a dirty little secret:

Clinton says she preferred her campaign to the anger of Bernie Sanders and Trump, adds: “And I beat both of them.” https://t.co/wXErFMBQhY — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton won't accept the election results. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/IMgKc02kGb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

But … but … didn’t she say …

Trump wouldn't say if he'll accept the outcome of the election. That’s horrifying—but part of a pattern. https://t.co/OrT9W4bSGW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2016

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

That time Hillary Clinton worried about whether Trump would accept the election results https://t.co/LPxyvJFVOk pic.twitter.com/H4NL7xmB9d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 15, 2016

And now she’s claiming she beat Trump?

@redsteeze In what way does she not accept the results? Is she building an army to take the throne? — Greg Wasserstrom (@wssrstrm) May 26, 2017

"I beat both of them" referring to Sanders and Trump seems pretty clear. https://t.co/WzjHoOjubh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

It sure sounds like Hillary still hasn’t accepted the election results.

@wssrstrm @redsteeze "I beat both of them." Is she talking about poker? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 26, 2017

Or does “beat” just mean something different in Hillarese?

Not last time we checked, no.

@jtLOL @redsteeze So were some intrepid reporter to press her to clarify, you think she would say, "I don't accept the electoral college result?" — Greg Wasserstrom (@wssrstrm) May 26, 2017

@wssrstrm @jtLOL She clearly doesn't. Per her quote. This is a direct threat to democracy — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

Shouldn’t the media be all over this?

She is actually quoted saying she beat Trump. And media just goes whistling past her like nothing happens. It's astounding. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

For almost 3 weeks there was an avalanche of stories about Trump not accepting election results. An avalanche of them. This won't register. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

Figures. Guess we’ll just have to make do with pretending.

Can't wait for the snarky CNN chyron ( she didn't ). https://t.co/0JoJGXZNSw — BT (@back_ttys) May 26, 2017

In an alternate universe, here's @CNN's chyron: "Also-Ran Donald Trump Claims He Beat President Clinton (He Didn't)" https://t.co/mNRpsvfFMK — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 26, 2017

