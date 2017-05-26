@thehill What an odd thing to say. — Yolanda Holman (@yolanda_holman) May 26, 2017

Because she still has so much of her story left to tell, Hillary Clinton recently agreed to a profile in New York Magazine. That’s where she dropped this interesting little nugget:

More from The Hill:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is pledging not to drop out of the political fight, despite what she calls efforts by some conservatives to silence her. “You know, these guys on the other side are not just interested in my losing, they want to keep coming after me. I mean, think about that for a minute,” Clinton said in a New York magazine profile published Friday. … “What are they so afraid of? Me, to some extent. Because I don’t die, despite their best efforts. But what [really drives them] is what I represent,” Clinton said.

So, run-of-the-mill smears of conservatives isn’t enough for her these days. She’s got to suggest that they’ve got a death wish for her, too?

Maybe it’s her ego, maybe it’s straight-up delusion (vast right-wing conspiracy, anyone?). Either way, it’s straight-up gross. And we’d expect nothing else.