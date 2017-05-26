As we told you yesterday, the Center for Medical Progress released horrific — and damning — new footage from the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions, where Planned Parenthood had a major presence. National Review posted transcripts of some of the most gruesome parts, but actually seeing and hearing abortion providers and advocates say those things on video made it all that much worse.

But a judge in California has evidently decided that this time, the truth is just a little too inconvenient:

Breaking: Undercover Planned Parenthood footage removed from YouTube at Calif. judge's order. More info @NRO https://t.co/dkHsBYMPL7 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 26, 2017

More from National Review:

Yesterday evening, the Center for Medical Progress undercover footage — recorded at the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions — was removed from YouTube, supposedly for a violation of the site’s Terms of Service agreement. (A copy of the video can be found here. More detailed footage giving context for some of the clips is available here and here.) A few hours later, news emerged that Judge William Orrick — the California district judge who granted NAF and Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the release of this video footage — had ordered the CMP’s lead investigator David Daleiden and his attorneys to appear at a June 14 hearing to consider holding them in contempt for releasing the footage yesterday morning. According to the attorneys defending CMP — Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira — they had the ability to release the footage in conjunction with California’s prosecution of Daleiden and his colleague Sandra Merritt, both of whom are facing 14 felony charges in the state for recording “confidential communications.”

What happened to transparency?

Unfortunately for Planned Parenthood and NAF, the truth is still out there:

Folks, sounds like @YouTube pulled the latest undercover footage of Planned Parenthood – it's awful, but you can see it here. #Share https://t.co/noU0yLN6ko — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 26, 2017

It sickens to watch, but facing the truth is the only way to do something about it.