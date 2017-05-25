The Center for Medical Progress has released more damning undercover footage of Planned Parenthood, and honestly this is some of the most heartless and horrific footage we have seen yet.

From The National Review:

This latest video is a preview of footage that CMP investigators gathered at the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions, attended by hundreds of members of the abortion industry each year. (The NAF is a major trade group of North American abortion providers, and Planned Parenthood makes up about 50 percent of its members and leadership.)

Warning: This footage is absolutely awful.

Full transparency, we couldn’t watch the whole video because the editor writing this was in tears.

@NRO @CtrMedProgress @xan_desanctis That this happens to 1,000's of pre-born babies in the U.S. daily is diabolical. I couldn't even read the entire article. #KillingFields — PATTY JONES (@pattyjones5129) May 25, 2017

There are truly no words except …

DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD.