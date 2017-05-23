@lsarsour Next time a suicide bomber walks up to you, just hug it out y'all — Petty Benji (@bjammin96) May 23, 2017

@lsarsour Would more love have stopped the latest suicide bomber? — Donna Delia (@DeliaDonna) May 23, 2017

We’ll give radical Islam and terrorist apologist Linda Sarsour this much: The chick’s got chutzpah.

Check out her post-Manchester-Bombing tweet this morning:

We all need to love more. We need to intentionally put out more love. The world needs it. We need it. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 23, 2017

That’s precious.

@lsarsour This, from one of the most hate filled individuals around. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) May 23, 2017

@lsarsour What would you know about love. Good try though really good try. — T (@dv8dv8dv8) May 23, 2017

Don’t hold your breath.

Sarsour sure has a funny way of putting out love, doesn’t she?

@lsarsour You are a part of the problem. You have played up victimization, spread hate, and are a driver of identity politics. Your actions speak loud — Dave Дэйв (@dahreal_djptrsn) May 23, 2017

Deafeningly.

@lsarsour We've seen your demonstrations of love. Like when you lovingly told Ms. Ali you wish they'd taken her vagina. You're a pig. — Darwin Prime (@Darwin_Prime) May 23, 2017

@lsarsour You don't know what love is. You're evil, twisted, you lie through your teeth: https://t.co/ujh6ulHydG — Tara (@MissTaraG) May 23, 2017

how does one go from "I wish I could take their vaginas away" to "we all need to love more"? Speak for yourself you rancid pig. https://t.co/rZfNMfESVT — lauren (@LilMissRightie) May 23, 2017

