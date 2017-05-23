@lsarsour Next time a suicide bomber walks up to you, just hug it out y'all
— Petty Benji (@bjammin96) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour Would more love have stopped the latest suicide bomber?
— Donna Delia (@DeliaDonna) May 23, 2017
We’ll give radical Islam and terrorist apologist Linda Sarsour this much: The chick’s got chutzpah.
Check out her post-Manchester-Bombing tweet this morning:
We all need to love more. We need to intentionally put out more love. The world needs it. We need it.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 23, 2017
That’s precious.
@lsarsour This, from one of the most hate filled individuals around.
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour What would you know about love. Good try though really good try.
— T (@dv8dv8dv8) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour Ok Linda, you start.
— Dan Anderson (@DLAnderson247) May 23, 2017
Don’t hold your breath.
@lsarsour You are a two-faced snake.
— Enuresis (@Enuresis111) May 23, 2017
Sarsour sure has a funny way of putting out love, doesn’t she?
@lsarsour Your words and actions don't match. pic.twitter.com/K4AwIJRk0j
— SUSAN (@Sue4the5) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour You are a part of the problem. You have played up victimization, spread hate, and are a driver of identity politics. Your actions speak loud
— Dave Дэйв (@dahreal_djptrsn) May 23, 2017
Deafeningly.
@lsarsour We've seen your demonstrations of love. Like when you lovingly told Ms. Ali you wish they'd taken her vagina. You're a pig.
— Darwin Prime (@Darwin_Prime) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour Linda Love:
'A$$ whippin' and vagina stealing' pic.twitter.com/kOETaWNWEG
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 23, 2017
@lsarsour You don't know what love is. You're evil, twisted, you lie through your teeth: https://t.co/ujh6ulHydG
— Tara (@MissTaraG) May 23, 2017
how does one go from "I wish I could take their vaginas away" to "we all need to love more"? Speak for yourself you rancid pig. https://t.co/rZfNMfESVT
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) May 23, 2017
***
