During his joint presser today with the Colombian president, Donald Trump called on New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker. Just one teeny problem: The guy he called on wasn’t Peter Baker.

In fact, Baker wasn’t even at the presser.

Whoops!

Better luck next time?

