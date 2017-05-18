My name is Peter Baker.

Which one of these is Peter Baker? Find out today on What's My LIne. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 18, 2017

During his joint presser today with the Colombian president, Donald Trump called on New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker. Just one teeny problem: The guy he called on wasn’t Peter Baker.

That's not Peter Baker. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 18, 2017

.@POTUS called on @peterbakernyt. Scott Thuman of WJLA is the one given the mic to ask the question — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 18, 2017

Appears POTUS pointed to @PeterAlexander but called on "@peterbakernyt" and then staff gave mic to a guy from a Sinclair affiliate. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) May 18, 2017

Trump pointed at me, called on @peterbakernyt & @ScottThuman got the mic. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 18, 2017

In fact, Baker wasn’t even at the presser.

Finally called on at a Trump news conference! Too bad I wasn’t there. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 18, 2017

Whoops!

@peterbakernyt That was pretty funny. — Susan Oliver (@SeekingSusie) May 18, 2017

@peterbakernyt I was gonna say: that dude doesn't look like Peter Baker. — Bart Acocella (@BartAcocella1) May 18, 2017

@peterbakernyt you look different these days. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 18, 2017

@peterbakernyt I was very confused when you stood up and looked nothing like yourself — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) May 18, 2017

@peterbakernyt @maggieNYT He's going to just call everyone Peter Baker from now on. — chris gomberg (@pemberleyfan) May 18, 2017

Better luck next time?