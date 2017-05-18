My name is Peter Baker.
Which one of these is Peter Baker? Find out today on What's My LIne.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 18, 2017
During his joint presser today with the Colombian president, Donald Trump called on New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker. Just one teeny problem: The guy he called on wasn’t Peter Baker.
That's not Peter Baker.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 18, 2017
.@POTUS called on @peterbakernyt. Scott Thuman of WJLA is the one given the mic to ask the question
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 18, 2017
Appears POTUS pointed to @PeterAlexander but called on "@peterbakernyt" and then staff gave mic to a guy from a Sinclair affiliate.
— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) May 18, 2017
Trump pointed at me, called on @peterbakernyt & @ScottThuman got the mic.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 18, 2017
In fact, Baker wasn’t even at the presser.
Finally called on at a Trump news conference! Too bad I wasn’t there.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 18, 2017
Whoops!
@peterbakernyt Yeah, that was awkward…
— Macy (@dressypant) May 18, 2017
@ZekeJMiller @nickconfessore @POTUS @peterbakernyt Ha!
— Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) May 18, 2017
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt That was pretty funny.
— Susan Oliver (@SeekingSusie) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt I was gonna say: that dude doesn't look like Peter Baker.
— Bart Acocella (@BartAcocella1) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt you look different these days.
— Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt I was very confused when you stood up and looked nothing like yourself
— Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt @maggieNYT He's going to just call everyone Peter Baker from now on.
— chris gomberg (@pemberleyfan) May 18, 2017
@peterbakernyt @maggieNYT Today we are all Peter Baker.
— Shannon Bell (@ShannonBellNYC) May 18, 2017
Better luck next time?