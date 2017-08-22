Poor Joss.

This one has gotta sting a bit and hurt his little feminist heart.

Man, ever since the blog by Joss’s ex-wife was dropped on Sunday, he’s been oddly quiet on Twitter. We keep waiting for him to make more attacks on Trump using underaged girls who are deaf but for some reason he doesn’t seem all that anxious to tweet.

one is objectively worse than the other though. Whedon took advantage of young women in his employ. — Roadbeer's Dee (@ihate_everyone2) August 22, 2017

Which makes the Oswalt tweet work even BETTER with the picture of sad Joss.

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

Hmmmm… Nah. She wouldn't need to. And why would she want to? pic.twitter.com/WOMdC3mtlr — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 22, 2017

We don’t wanna know.

