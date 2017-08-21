Yesterday Twitter exploded after a tell-all blog was dropped by Joss Whedon’s ex-wife; in it she described a man far from the pro-woman feminist he has portrayed himself to be.

It was actually incredibly sad if you read the whole thing.

As you can imagine, Twitter was full of Whedon takedowns after the blog broke, but none nailed the Buffy-creator quite as hard as Jim Treacher:

Damn, no wonder @Joss is such a staunch supporter of @PPact. They helped him dispose of the evidence. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 20, 2017

Whedon will DEFINITELY feel this one in the morning.

This was a slam of EPIC proportions.

And here we thought Twitter wasn’t fun anymore.

