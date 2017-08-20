Oh media. You do make us laugh, especially when your bias is as obvious as it has been for the past week or so.

And many thanks to Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) for summing up how the mainstream media has been covering AntiFa:

Wash post: Antifa not violent

CNN: Antifa just wants peace

NY Times: Okay yes we're violent but it's ok — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2017

The media has been falling all over itself to protect AntiFa because in their little minds they are the opposite of Donald Trump. They don’t really understand what the movement is all about … at least we hope they don’t because if they do, they’re almost as bad as the morons throwing urine at cops.

We can play their game too: Nazis used gun control over citizens. Dems want gun control, so Dems are Nazis and violence against nazis is ok — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) August 20, 2017

We knew it!

You need to back it up a little. First they tried to claim ANTIFA does not exist — TruthHurts (@tru768) August 20, 2017

And that the ‘alt-left’ isn’t a thing … yup.

ANTIFA is the Democratic National Communist Party. — MC Mike (@MasterChiefSW) August 20, 2017

*snort*

CNN: "Antifa just wants Peace", that's why they cover their faces, wear padding & helmets and carry baseball bats as weapons. Makes sense… — davek (@davek) August 20, 2017

Peace through violence, or something.

Can’t make this up.

Luckily today’s crap media does that for us.

Related:

‘Stupid black b*tch! Supposed to be on our side!’ AntiFa attacks black officer during Boston protest