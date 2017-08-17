That moment when you HOPE HOPE HOPE Cecile Richards sees a certain tweet …

"If you want to tear down racist monuments, you need to start with the living monument dedicated to white supremacy: Planned Parenthood." — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 17, 2017

When Glenn is right, he’s right. And MAN, is he ever RIGHT about this one.

And PREACH!

True, however the majority of the left refuse to acknowledge this simple fact. — R. Magic Brow (@MagicBrow) August 17, 2017

Of course they do, they’re far too busy pretending statues of men who lived hundreds of years ago are the real problem.

The most racist institution in America. And it's so sneaky how they do it. — Jim Hughes (@Jim_Jr) August 17, 2017

All while they pretend they’re protecting women’s rights and providing this AMAZEBALLS level of healthcare.

Yup.

Pro-aborts implode in 3 … 2 … 1.

Remember when planned parenthood split from the union? — just bob (@houseboatbob65) August 17, 2017

So they’re tearing down statues because the South split from the Union? And here we thought it was over racism.

Huh.

This is a ridiculous statement. And, exactly what is wrong with right-wingers. They want to add to a problem by destroying it's fix. — Wade Gunter (@wadegunter) August 17, 2017

Ridiculous to be honest about the number of black women who abort at Planned Parenthood … sure. You know what’s really ridiculous? Pretending Planned Parenthood protects women and saves lives.

#TearItDown

