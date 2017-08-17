As we told you last night, NARAL was roundly criticized by conservatives after they tried to link pro-life groups to the white supremacists seen in Charlottesville. Here’s their very bad tweet again ICYMI:

Anti-choice groups & white supremacists have something impt in common: They both want to control women’s bodies. https://t.co/2A3NYyuQBl — NARAL (@NARAL) August 16, 2017

But it’s actually worse than that as white supremacists are … wait for it … big supporters of abortion:

On Planet Earth, white supremacists tend to be vigorous supporters of abortion due to its eugenic effect on USA's racial mix. https://t.co/whlos4nQ8A — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 16, 2017

Including Richard Spencer:

Richard Spencer is pro-choice. https://t.co/2hOVLLVwBP — STU BURGUIERE (@WorldOfStu) August 17, 2017

Anybody going to tell them that Spencer et al. are entirely pro-abortion? https://t.co/7etKpWhHgj — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) August 17, 2017

Bingo:

And Spencer doesn’t even hide it:

.@realDonaldTrump Just say you think abortion is a tragic decision but you ultimately want to keep it legal. https://t.co/nj3rNLXvb7 — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) March 30, 2016

And this:

Life Site adds:

In case you missed it, Spencer can’t be opposed to abortion in all circumstances because he quite likes the idea that a lot of African Americans and Hispanics are having abortions. This is a common idea on the alt-right—Alymer Fisher wrote a long column warning his fellow alt-righters against succumbing to “the pro-life temptation” for precisely this reason. It’s not families we care about, he warned—it’s white families.

NARAL just doesn’t get it:

It's you, NARAL, who have something basic in common with white supremacists: denial of the equal dignity of all members of the human family. https://t.co/ReEv8ZUiu4 — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) August 16, 2017

But hey, do what you gotta do NARAL:

This is extremely dangerous—likening your political or policy opponents to nazis. Stop it. https://t.co/g82mhYUuyy — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) August 17, 2017

Anyone wonder why people can't have rational conversations anymore? This is why. SHAME ON YOU for this & your entire thread right now. https://t.co/CtmTtCEhE7 — Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) August 17, 2017

There it is… I wondered how long it would take before we got to "Nazis oppose abortion. Don't be a Nazi!" https://t.co/m7komP9ITv — Heather (@hboulware) August 17, 2017

Related:

NARAL throws in its two cents on Charlottesville, compares white supremacists and pro-lifers https://t.co/vkTkCS4B2Q — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2017

***