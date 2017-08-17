As we told you last night, NARAL was roundly criticized by conservatives after they tried to link pro-life groups to the white supremacists seen in Charlottesville. Here’s their very bad tweet again ICYMI:
Anti-choice groups & white supremacists have something impt in common: They both want to control women’s bodies. https://t.co/2A3NYyuQBl
— NARAL (@NARAL) August 16, 2017
But it’s actually worse than that as white supremacists are … wait for it … big supporters of abortion:
On Planet Earth, white supremacists tend to be vigorous supporters of abortion due to its eugenic effect on USA's racial mix. https://t.co/whlos4nQ8A
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 16, 2017
Including Richard Spencer:
Richard Spencer is pro-choice. https://t.co/2hOVLLVwBP
— STU BURGUIERE (@WorldOfStu) August 17, 2017
Anybody going to tell them that Spencer et al. are entirely pro-abortion? https://t.co/7etKpWhHgj
— Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) August 17, 2017
Bingo:
@NARAL @Rewire_News what we call "intersectional AF"
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 17, 2017
And Spencer doesn’t even hide it:
Just say you think abortion is a tragic decision but you ultimately want to keep it legal. https://t.co/nj3rNLXvb7
— Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) March 30, 2016
And this:
.@TomiLahren is right on abortion. https://t.co/bZWErp9wpP
— Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) March 20, 2017
Life Site adds:
In case you missed it, Spencer can’t be opposed to abortion in all circumstances because he quite likes the idea that a lot of African Americans and Hispanics are having abortions. This is a common idea on the alt-right—Alymer Fisher wrote a long column warning his fellow alt-righters against succumbing to “the pro-life temptation” for precisely this reason. It’s not families we care about, he warned—it’s white families.
NARAL just doesn’t get it:
It's you, NARAL, who have something basic in common with white supremacists: denial of the equal dignity of all members of the human family. https://t.co/ReEv8ZUiu4
— Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) August 16, 2017
But hey, do what you gotta do NARAL:
This is extremely dangerous—likening your political or policy opponents to nazis. Stop it. https://t.co/g82mhYUuyy
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) August 17, 2017
Anyone wonder why people can't have rational conversations anymore? This is why.
SHAME ON YOU for this & your entire thread right now. https://t.co/CtmTtCEhE7
— Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) August 17, 2017
There it is… I wondered how long it would take before we got to "Nazis oppose abortion. Don't be a Nazi!" https://t.co/m7komP9ITv
— Heather (@hboulware) August 17, 2017
***