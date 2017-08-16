Alrighty then.

"Alt-left thugs" who battled Nazis pic.twitter.com/fflvchzGDF — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 15, 2017

When you compare WWII vets to AntiFa thugs it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter down.

What a tremendous disrespect to the GREATEST generation, comparing them to cowards in masks who need literal safe spaces, set fires, destroy property and attack others for disagreeing with them.

Except their faces aren't covered, they aren't setting anything on fire, and they're not running around punching people in the street. https://t.co/9dbezzuHOv — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 16, 2017

We get it, they fought Nazis – they fought Commies too though …

They fought communists like Antifa too, you effete dipshit https://t.co/eS9oq83Pgd — Fire & Fury Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 16, 2017

Scores of blue check mark leftists are comparing masked anarchists who beat up unarmed women to WW2 vets. Incredible. https://t.co/XZ5neaLV00 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 16, 2017

But sadly NOT surprising.

They burned and looted Berkeley? https://t.co/zFMzuS9Zje — Mo Fo (@molratty) August 16, 2017

And stormed the beaches at Normandy apparently.

I love how showing up to protest a bunch of fatass losers with tiki torches is the same as storming the beach at Normandy. — Mo Fo (@molratty) August 16, 2017

Painful ain’t it?

NO ONE outdoes the Left on self-congratulation OR self-righteousness — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) August 16, 2017

Groups flying the Soviet flag are analogous to WWII vets? Have you lost your mind? https://t.co/NUAtdDm2wG — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 16, 2017

Yes, yes they have.

To compare Normandy with Charlottesville or the Greatest Generation with antifa is just insane. — Based Gunny Dave (@dave_usmc) August 16, 2017

And stupid, don’t forget STUPID.

