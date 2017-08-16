Alrighty then.

When you compare WWII vets to AntiFa thugs it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter down.

What a tremendous disrespect to the GREATEST generation, comparing them to cowards in masks who need literal safe spaces, set fires, destroy property and attack others for disagreeing with them.

We get it, they fought Nazis – they fought Commies too though …

But sadly NOT surprising.

And stormed the beaches at Normandy apparently.

Painful ain’t it?

Yes, yes they have.

And stupid, don’t forget STUPID.

