If you don’t know or follow Jesse Kelly on Twitter, you’re missing out. Not only is his fashion sense stellar (we still miss that mint green jacket), but he most always presents smart takes on all things political.

Yesterday, after the events that took place in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, Jesse took to Twitter to talk about his own experience running a campaign and how opponents use the term, ‘Nazi.’

You're all about to be "Nazis". Let me tell you a little story. 7 years and 15 pounds ago I was running for congress in Arizona. 1/ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 14, 2017

We didn’t include the entire thread (we suggest you go read it), but this is what led to a bizarre and angry back and forth between Jesse and Cheri Jacobus:

Well John McCain, because he's in a heated race, tells one of his guys to say that PAC "has ties to neo-Nazis". Standard campaign stuff. 7/ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 14, 2017

Politics is dirty, yup.

Jacobus should have just left it alone:

you know that it was McCain who told a staffer to do this? Who was the staffer? What was hi title? — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 14, 2017

Jesse sent her a story from Politico, and Jon Gabriel also spoke up to verify his story:

As a resident of Arizona, I can vouch 100% for this thread. https://t.co/QD49yeazaB — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 14, 2017

But that wasn’t enough for Cheri.

"The ADL names Stormfront, Vinlanders Social Club, and European Americans United — white supremacist groups — among ALIPAC supporters. " — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 14, 2017

Cheri, this is the part where you acknowledge I answered your first silly question by not asking more of them. https://t.co/jauhq73y4e — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 14, 2017

Oh boy.

this is the part where a candidate backed by Nazis is still upset years and years later that he lost because it was exposed. https://t.co/K3mknp9vSx — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 14, 2017

Huh? What? Where did he say that at all?!

Only one of us was upset enough to defend the indefensible. You be well. I hate to see politics break people. https://t.co/czImNGQrGX — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 14, 2017

People in politics get broken every day.

says the guy blaming others for his election loss because the white supremacists liked him a bit too much. https://t.co/uLMetfzlg6 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 15, 2017

Stop it.

Exactly none of that is what I said. Your reading comprehension has held up as well as your sanity. https://t.co/0hu1yBmzoS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 15, 2017

And there it is.

In Cheri’s defense, the 2016 election was not easy on her or for her, but attacking people like Jesse over a thread where he is explaining how ugly campaigns and people can be? The power of words like ‘Nazi’ from opponents?

Why do that?

