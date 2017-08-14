When your self-awareness is ZERO, zilch, nada …

For real, Women’s March? Maybe they should spend some time looking through the feeds of their so-called leaders before pretending they actually care about anti-Semitism.

Oh, but Linda Sarsour sent her thoughts to her Jewish siblings yesterday.

Wonder if those same Jewish siblings have seen her old tweets:

We don’t even need to write anything, she’s proven her own anti-Semitism all over her timeline.

But tell us more about how your thoughts are with your Jewish siblings in Charlottesville, Linda.

Women’s March has no shame.

