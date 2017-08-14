When your self-awareness is ZERO, zilch, nada …

We can't talk about #Charlottesville without also talking about anti-semitism. It is real and it is all around us.https://t.co/UjQWwgeZ9K — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 14, 2017

For real, Women’s March? Maybe they should spend some time looking through the feeds of their so-called leaders before pretending they actually care about anti-Semitism.

Oh, but Linda Sarsour sent her thoughts to her Jewish siblings yesterday.

Sending love to my Jewish siblings. I know watching Charlottesville & the anti-semitism on display was horrifying. We r in this together. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 13, 2017

Wonder if those same Jewish siblings have seen her old tweets:

Only Jews in my notifications every night are ones that condone violence against Arabs and are cool with mosques being attacked. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 21, 2014

K.

Nothing is creepier than Zionism.Challenge racism, #NormalizeJustice. Check out this video by @remroum http://t.co/q282BYT8 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 31, 2012

Alrighty then.

Hrm.

"Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew." #iamatarget #pt — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 9, 2014

Yikes.

Torah is like a kaleidoscope and until every Jew looks into it and sees themselves it is not complete. #Judaism — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 22, 2013

This isn’t getting any better …

“@jacobkornbluh: @faiza_n_ali @lsarsour u two need a good drink ;)” only time I wish I were a Jew 😉 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 1, 2013

We don’t even need to write anything, she’s proven her own anti-Semitism all over her timeline.

@jacobkornbluh “surprising religious reason that this Orthodox Jew is flying in a plastic bag http://t.co/VHG0iGtRdU pic.twitter.com/EAVZCeg4Mq” — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 12, 2013

#MichelleBachmann is trying to instill fear about an American Muslim woman married to a jew. Great job! #fail #tcot — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2012

Regardless of what side your on, no justification to support any air strike attacks on #Syria from #Israel. Absolutely none. Disgusting. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 5, 2013

But tell us more about how your thoughts are with your Jewish siblings in Charlottesville, Linda.

Women’s March has no shame.

