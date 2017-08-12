Republicans all across the country, including President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Pence, have very vocally condemned the racism and violence in #Charlottesville.

And even though jackasses like Michael Moore are trying to blame the White Nationalist movement on Donald Trump, the president was among the loudest calling for it to stop.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Other ‘evil’ Republicans took time from their busy schedule of kicking puppies and starving orphans to call for peace and unity:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

Racism is vile and the #Charlottesville rally is disgusting. Let's stand as Americans for the self-evident truth that all are created equal. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 12, 2017

Justin Amash … RAR.

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

PREACH.

White supremacy has no place in America. When it turned violent in the 80's, I prosecuted them as U.S. Attorney. #Charlottesville — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 12, 2017

But but but … evil Republicans? No?

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

You tell ’em, Mitch.

#Charlottesville clowns will only succeed in uniting the country AGAINST them. Reps and Dems and Indies. Sane left right and center. 15/ — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) August 12, 2017

Troubling to see such a gathering of utter morons in #Charlottesville Reassuring to see that they are so universally reviled — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 12, 2017

The hate & intolerance in #Charlottesville is unacceptable & should be categorically condemned. We are all made equal by our Creator! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 12, 2017

The pathetic little knockoff Nazis in #Charlottesville did, in fact, Unite the Right…every conservative I know is vehemently against them. — Angela Morabito (@Bear2theRight) August 12, 2017

BOOM.

