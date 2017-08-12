At the protest/counter-protests that are ongoing in Charlottesville, Va., the logo of an NHL team has been spotted:
I look away for 12 hours and the Detroit Red Wings have become a symbol for neo-Nazi dickheads? pic.twitter.com/s7aBiyYkmA
— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 12, 2017
Take the Red Wings decal off. pic.twitter.com/nqoYnQgE93
— your boy (@Ju_know_who) August 12, 2017
That caught the attention of team management, which quickly responded:
In response to some of the people using a version of the Red Wings logo today on shields & helmets in #Charlottesville https://t.co/Ml76lVwUlQ
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) August 12, 2017
And now the @detroitredwings have released a statement distancing themselves from the neo-Nazis using their logo: https://t.co/FpzzE4BCPV
— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 12, 2017
Here’s the Red Wings’ statement:
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 12, 2017
There’s something you don’t see every day.
I'm an Avalanche fan… but this is something both fan bases can agree on. Thank you for making a stand.
— Sarah Beth Houser (@dirtyrelentless) August 12, 2017
tfw you gotta make a statement because some fapping neckbeard thought your logo looked like a bad-ass Luftwaffe wing. https://t.co/k1LTCWUmsE
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 12, 2017
Red Wings rightly outraged their logo being used at a hate rally run by idiots in Charlottesville. https://t.co/bTrD5tMEOk
— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 12, 2017
Sadly, the Red Wings are forced to make a statement that (obviously) they don't support their logo being used in Charlottesville. https://t.co/reBDiumA9e
— Dave Hogg 📎 (@Stareagle) August 12, 2017