At the protest/counter-protests that are ongoing in Charlottesville, Va., the logo of an NHL team has been spotted:

I look away for 12 hours and the Detroit Red Wings have become a symbol for neo-Nazi dickheads? pic.twitter.com/s7aBiyYkmA — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 12, 2017

Take the Red Wings decal off. pic.twitter.com/nqoYnQgE93 — your boy (@Ju_know_who) August 12, 2017

That caught the attention of team management, which quickly responded:

In response to some of the people using a version of the Red Wings logo today on shields & helmets in #Charlottesville https://t.co/Ml76lVwUlQ — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) August 12, 2017

And now the @detroitredwings have released a statement distancing themselves from the neo-Nazis using their logo: https://t.co/FpzzE4BCPV — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 12, 2017

Here’s the Red Wings’ statement:

There’s something you don’t see every day.

I'm an Avalanche fan… but this is something both fan bases can agree on. Thank you for making a stand. — Sarah Beth Houser (@dirtyrelentless) August 12, 2017

tfw you gotta make a statement because some fapping neckbeard thought your logo looked like a bad-ass Luftwaffe wing. https://t.co/k1LTCWUmsE — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 12, 2017

Red Wings rightly outraged their logo being used at a hate rally run by idiots in Charlottesville. https://t.co/bTrD5tMEOk — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 12, 2017