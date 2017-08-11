Oh look, another Democrat thinks there is such a thing as an ‘assault weapon.’ Because you know, those black versions of guns that go pew-pew-pew are so intimidating and terrifying and stuff.

Way deadlier than ordinary guns.

*they believe this crap*

It’s long past time we renew the assault weapons ban in this country. It is in the best interest of keeping all of us safe. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 10, 2017

No such thing as an assault weapon, Kamala.

With respect Ms Harris. Rifles (ALL rifles) are used in less than 2% of all gun related crimes in the US. Banning them only hurts good guys. — Andy Austin (@transitt) August 10, 2017

Even being respectful like this guy won’t change Kamala’s mind – she is POSITIVE those evil assault weapons are the real issue.

In other words you want to violate the uS Constitution and YOUR oath to it?#gunsense is #guncontrol nonsense — Nobody JD (@jdmeac) August 11, 2017

Of course she does, she’s a Democrat.

You do realize more people are killed by blunt force trauma than all long guns combined and that FBI!CDC don't differentiate weapon type? — The Disgruntled Vet (@ExtraRegularJoe) August 11, 2017

Shhh, don’t trigger her with facts.

Yes, let's renew a law that didn't work, long past repeating nonsense!https://t.co/UXYLm2LxSe#gunsense — Over 100M Gun Owners (@autoengmike) August 11, 2017

Doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result is the definition of insane.

Murders are down 50% since the ban expired, and *all* rifles account for 2% of all murders. Brilliant strategy. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) August 11, 2017

This was just embarrassing, Kamala.

