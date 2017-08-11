Oh look, another Democrat thinks there is such a thing as an ‘assault weapon.’ Because you know, those black versions of guns that go pew-pew-pew are so intimidating and terrifying and stuff.

Way deadlier than ordinary guns.

*they believe this crap*

No such thing as an assault weapon, Kamala.

Even being respectful like this guy won’t change Kamala’s mind – she is POSITIVE those evil assault weapons are the real issue.

Of course she does, she’s a Democrat.

Shhh, don’t trigger her with facts.

Doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result is the definition of insane.

This was just embarrassing, Kamala.

