Hey Debbie, karma called. It said you have ALL of this (and then some) coming …

Man, when even your own party is sick of your shiznit:

From Politico:

“We wish she would go away and stop being so public by doubling down on negative stories,” said Nikki Barnes, a progressive DNC member from Florida, who believes Wasserman Schultz left the national party “in shambles” while chair, culminating with the hack of DNC servers and the release of embarrassing internal emails by WikiLeaks in the 2016 campaign. As for Wasserman Schultz’s defense, Barnes said “none of this makes sense. It doesn’t sound like racial profiling … there must have been something for her.”

Ouch, Deb. That’s gotta sting.

Not to mention her ‘IT aide’ who she only fired after he was arrested trying to flee the country.

Democrats sure can pick ’em.

Nah, stick around Deb. Your party NEEDS you …

*snort*

Heck, even Hillary thought SHE needed her:

*popcorn*

