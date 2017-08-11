Hey Debbie, karma called. It said you have ALL of this (and then some) coming …

Man, when even your own party is sick of your shiznit:

One Florida DNC member: "We wish she would go away and stop being so public by doubling down on negative stories" https://t.co/HxfXu6WLJC pic.twitter.com/AJnoIAOPop — POLITICO (@politico) August 10, 2017

From Politico:

“We wish she would go away and stop being so public by doubling down on negative stories,” said Nikki Barnes, a progressive DNC member from Florida, who believes Wasserman Schultz left the national party “in shambles” while chair, culminating with the hack of DNC servers and the release of embarrassing internal emails by WikiLeaks in the 2016 campaign. As for Wasserman Schultz’s defense, Barnes said “none of this makes sense. It doesn’t sound like racial profiling … there must have been something for her.”

Ouch, Deb. That’s gotta sting.

She talks about her "commitment to doing what's right and just?" That's just hysterical after what she did while she was the DNC chair. — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) August 10, 2017

Not to mention her ‘IT aide’ who she only fired after he was arrested trying to flee the country.

Democrats sure can pick ’em.

Nah, stick around Deb. Your party NEEDS you …

*snort*

Heck, even Hillary thought SHE needed her:

After she was fired for rigging the primaries, HRC hired her immediately! Let that sink in — Fred Flintstone (@FredFli22741653) August 10, 2017

*popcorn*

