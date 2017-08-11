Interesting, isn’t it, how the Left is angrier at Trump for his harsh (but absolutely fair) words about North Korea threatening this country with a nuclear weapon than they are AT North Korea for threatening us. And by interesting we mean REALLY pathetic and sorta stupid.

Kim Jong-un is dangerous and insane, and the last thing America needs is some apologetic president pretending it’s our fault that North Korea wants to nuke us.

Katie Pavlich nailed it:

The whining about Trump using "fire and fury" language in response to little Kim Jong threatening to *nuke* the U.S. really is astounding — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 10, 2017

We love how she called him ‘little Kim Jong’.

Kim could literally hit the U.S. with a Nuke, and the left would say we had it coming. — Michael J. Moon (@Moondizog) August 10, 2017

Yup. They’d find a way to blame Trump (or even W.) if North Korea fired on us. In their bizarre minds, Americans are always the bad guys.

Media did same thing w/ Reagan's "Evil Empire" & Bush's "Axis of Evil" comments. No surprise to me. — G. Brock (@mickeysooner) August 10, 2017

See?

A feminist actress calls for blowing up the WH and people on the left cheer, but @POTUS warns KJU and the left freak out about violence… — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) August 10, 2017

Madonna literally called to blow up the White House, Johnny Depp made ‘jokes’ about assassinating the president … but the Left is angry at Trump for telling North Korea we won’t take their crap.

Liberals- Trump's being too threatening! NK hits us with Nukes. Liberals- Damn stupid Trump didn't do his job! — Charlie Davis (@Charcin34Davis) August 10, 2017

Bingo. Trump could cure cancer and the Left would be angry because Oncologists would be out of work.

Almost as loud as when the Left whines about Russia. — Iron Fist (@RKBA_NJ) August 10, 2017

Almost. They’ve had months and months to whine about Russia, give them time.

