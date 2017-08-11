Remember last week when Chelsea Handler was pushing fascism? She’s on a real streak of stupid these days.

For example …

To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017

Ya’ think Chelsea understands exactly what she all but threatened Trump with by writing this tweet? She’s not all that bright so odds are she doesn’t; luckily Buck Sexton was more than happy to help her out.

The word she is looking for is "coup" https://t.co/XP8uUDyxEK — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 11, 2017

Might want to get her a dictionary too, so she gets it.

Others weren’t entirely thrilled with Chelsea’s tweet either:

Are you suggesting the military overthrow a sitting President?

Eh… Coups aren't cool Chelsea #SitDown™

What is wrong with you? — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 11, 2017

How very banana republic of her — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) August 11, 2017

Man Chelsea. Do you think before you tweet? You really want the military to overthrow the President? Think about that for a moment. — Michael Licari, Esq. (@MlicariEsq) August 11, 2017

Of course she doesn’t think before she tweets, she’s a progressive.

Do you comprehend that you have called for the military to overthrow the government? Treason. Because you cannot get over an election. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 11, 2017

If Chelsea doesn’t understand the word, ‘coup,’ she certainly won’t understand the word, ‘treason’.

Are you drunk? — theBaytownDOM™ (@Jaggerr9923) August 11, 2017

Please dude. Stop Tweeting. You're making Trump look awesome. — ChiefMuteSpecialist (@Judy_Taya) August 11, 2017

She’s all but handing him the election in 2020 …

Coming dangerously close to 18 U.S. Code § 2385 -Seek help. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) August 11, 2017

Thinking it may be too late for her.

