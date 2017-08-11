Remember last week when Chelsea Handler was pushing fascism? She’s on a real streak of stupid these days.

For example …

Ya’ think Chelsea understands exactly what she all but threatened Trump with by writing this tweet? She’s not all that bright so odds are she doesn’t; luckily Buck Sexton was more than happy to help her out.

Might want to get her a dictionary too, so she gets it.

Others weren’t entirely thrilled with Chelsea’s tweet either:

Trending

Of course she doesn’t think before she tweets, she’s a progressive.

If Chelsea doesn’t understand the word, ‘coup,’ she certainly won’t understand the word, ‘treason’.

She’s all but handing him the election in 2020 …

Thinking it may be too late for her.

