Remember last week when Chelsea Handler was pushing fascism? She’s on a real streak of stupid these days.
For example …
To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 11, 2017
Ya’ think Chelsea understands exactly what she all but threatened Trump with by writing this tweet? She’s not all that bright so odds are she doesn’t; luckily Buck Sexton was more than happy to help her out.
The word she is looking for is "coup" https://t.co/XP8uUDyxEK
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 11, 2017
Might want to get her a dictionary too, so she gets it.
Others weren’t entirely thrilled with Chelsea’s tweet either:
Are you suggesting the military overthrow a sitting President?
Eh… Coups aren't cool Chelsea #SitDown™
What is wrong with you?
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 11, 2017
How very banana republic of her
— Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) August 11, 2017
Man Chelsea. Do you think before you tweet? You really want the military to overthrow the President? Think about that for a moment.
— Michael Licari, Esq. (@MlicariEsq) August 11, 2017
Of course she doesn’t think before she tweets, she’s a progressive.
Do you comprehend that you have called for the military to overthrow the government? Treason. Because you cannot get over an election.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 11, 2017
If Chelsea doesn’t understand the word, ‘coup,’ she certainly won’t understand the word, ‘treason’.
Are you drunk?
— theBaytownDOM™ (@Jaggerr9923) August 11, 2017
Please dude. Stop Tweeting. You're making Trump look awesome.
— ChiefMuteSpecialist (@Judy_Taya) August 11, 2017
She’s all but handing him the election in 2020 …
Coming dangerously close to 18 U.S. Code § 2385 -Seek help.
— Lisa B. (@politeracy) August 11, 2017
Thinking it may be too late for her.
