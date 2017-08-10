Look at how super edgy Chelsea Handler is in this selfie from when she travels …
The shirt I wear for travel. pic.twitter.com/1JPvCjFxYw
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 10, 2017
Why is she wearing a shirt around from the Obama administration?
Wait he's your president now?
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) August 10, 2017
Unless she’s still apologizing for the other guy.
— StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) August 10, 2017
The look you give someone when they’re trying too hard.
I'm sorry for everyone you have podium to spew your inane garbage
— Old_Sage_of_Geekdom (@OldSageOfGeeks) August 10, 2017
Twitter is truly a Catch 22 in that regard.
TRAVEL ? we thought you where going to travel when trump got elected. LIKE LEAVING THE COUNTRY
— will (@will4911) August 10, 2017
So many celebrities promised they’d leave, and dammit, they didn’t.
would be good 5 years ago, too
— john fischled (@JohnFischled) August 10, 2017
Should read, "Sorry the DNC cheated Bernie and HRC haters voted for Trump."
— Liz (@sweetymoon) August 10, 2017
D’oh!
Truth hurts, almost as much as that selfie.
Honey, you're only interesting when you're not wearing a shirt.
— Fire & Fury Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 10, 2017
Eeek.
Ok, that’s it. Time to hang it up.
Ha!
Related:
WHOA: Alyssa Milano tweets story about Hillary and Benghazi emails, freaks her followers OUT