Look at how super edgy Chelsea Handler is in this selfie from when she travels …

Why is she wearing a shirt around from the Obama administration?

Unless she’s still apologizing for the other guy.

Trending

The look you give someone when they’re trying too hard.

Twitter is truly a Catch 22 in that regard.

So many celebrities promised they’d leave, and dammit, they didn’t.

D’oh!

Truth hurts, almost as much as that selfie.

Eeek.

Ok, that’s it. Time to hang it up.

Ha!

Related:

WHOA: Alyssa Milano tweets story about Hillary and Benghazi emails, freaks her followers OUT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea HandlerDonald Trumpselfie