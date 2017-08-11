Wonder if Ben Jacobs had ANY idea he was totally setting Hillary Clinton up to be the butt of Ben Shapiro’s joke when he sent out this tweet about what lies beneath New York City.
Guessing he did not.
What’s lurking beneath New York City? https://t.co/WStzTzHwYn via @BW
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 11, 2017
Thinking … what could it be …
Hillary Clinton https://t.co/VX6OwffhWg
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2017
Boom. Kaboom even. Maybe two booms and then another kaboom to bring them all together?
You know Hillary won’t like this one bit.
— 🇺🇸Red Forman👌 (@wokenburger) August 11, 2017
We all float down here, Georgie.
She's watching us. Waiting. Creeping. pic.twitter.com/AXvhXV62is
— Theresa Bagley (@TMarieBagley) August 11, 2017
Eeeeeeek.
It was this line wasn't it? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4iaE1tvH8Q
— Joseph Marsh (@josephmarsh) August 11, 2017
Dragon lady, maybe.
— Johnny Philistine (@TejasGator) August 11, 2017
The thought of Hillary creeping around under New York City, while hilarious …
— Daniel (@DE3187) August 11, 2017
Is also FREAKIN’ terrifying.
