So it seems all you evil white guys with your evil white privilege keep taking up all the lines in movies … knock it off, ok?

Holy crap, people really believe this nonsense:

Who's talking the most in movies? White men. https://t.co/GuHb0bgulS — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 7, 2017

From The New York Times (so you don’t have to click it):

The study, conducted by the school’s Signal Analysis and Interpretation Lab, used artificial intelligence and machine learning to do a linguistic analysis of nearly 1,000 popular film scripts, mostly from the last several decades. Of the 7,000 characters studied, nearly 4,900 were men and just over 2,000 were women. And perhaps unsurprisingly, the male characters spoke far more than the female ones did, with 37,000 dialogues involving men and just 15,000 involving women.

Why do people keep paying for these stupid studies? Oh wait, progressives … never mind.

"The paper of record" https://t.co/oSq1QcORhD — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 7, 2017

And they wonder why we call them fake news.

Uninteresting over-analyzation. Movies are either entertaining or they're not. It's that simple. — 🇺🇸Jaxson313 🇺🇸 (@Jaxson313) August 7, 2017

But they are letting white guys talk! Don’t you know how sexist that is? *eye roll*

If you google "white men", 87% of the time it is @nytimes bashing them in an article. I just made up that stat – but it sure seems like it. — Sir Guy of Gisbourne (@SirGuyGisbourne) August 7, 2017

And that’s 100% right, 60% of the time.

Do the SJW ever stop hating on white men? It's why you lost the last election, but I know The Times must play to lowest denominator. — Tess Soileau (@TessSoileau) August 7, 2017

No.

They don’t.

Next question?

The more you single "white men" out as a negative implication, the more we're going to talk about it. We enjoy competition. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) August 7, 2017

And seriously, men talk more than women? On what planet?!

Heh.

😂😂😂 this is actual journalism someone got paid for this. — William H. Clark III (@CfoundDOTorg) August 7, 2017

Dude, right?

‘Journalism.’

