Watching Ted Cruz own Deadspin will NEVER get old.
It all started innocently enough …
Spotted: Ted Cruz in Nikes and a suit.
— Caitlin Owens (@caitlinnowens) August 1, 2017
Simple, right? Senator Cruz rockin’ a suit and Nikes, and then POW:
Was on the way to basketball. You should have snapped a picture… Last I heard, @Deadspin was still looking for one. https://t.co/wJsQlNcHOK
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 1, 2017
YAAAAS! SLAY!
Oh Deadspin, watching you get kicked over and over again because you picked a fight with one of our favorite senators has become one of our favorite things.
If Ted Cruz buries Deadspin any deeper they're going to reach the earth's core.
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 1, 2017
They could probably see China from their house.
— jessicalong (@kukalong) August 1, 2017
That face and so many more – EL OH EL.
I don't know what the score is but Cruz is still your daddy.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 1, 2017
Who’s YOUR daddy? Ted Cruz, that’s who!
SLAY GURL
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) August 1, 2017
How did we not elect this man?
— Adam Langworthy (@tigersfanmaggs) August 1, 2017
Ugh, good question.
Senator I would like to extend to you a standing invitation to play pickup should your travels ever take you to the greater Seattle area
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) August 1, 2017
Hey, why not? Clearly he plays.
@tedcruz @deadspin HaHa!!! Ted always gets the last laugh!! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/wS2h1kR6v5
— Daniellalli (@Daniellalli4) August 1, 2017
Mic. Freakin’. Drop.
