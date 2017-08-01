We’ve come to the conclusion that Matthew Dowd is not nearly as clever as he thinks he is, which sorta falls in line with being a progressive. Sure, Dowd will try and tell you he has Conservative opinions on some things but we have YET to see proof of that.

For instance:

The only firings the Trump White House has not slowed down is North Korea missile tests. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017

Gosh, how many missile tests happened while Obama was president?

Oops.

I don't know where you get your data. It was 12 tests in 8 years under Obama. Been 12 in six months under Trump. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017

12? Huh?

I'll just put this here so your replies can see it: pic.twitter.com/hZbifIlCjr — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 1, 2017

Double oops.

Let’s do the math for Matthew: 8+2 is 10, plus 6 is 16, plus 19 is 35, plus 15 is 50, plus 24 is 74.

Surely he realized the error of his math and backed down …

Even using your data, my point still stands. The rate of missile tests has increased under Trump. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017

Huh?

How could you have possibly been so far off? You do this for a living, dood. — Big Chimpin' (@Chimp_HQ) August 1, 2017

Math is hard.

"Actually, 12 tests in 8 years." **Proof it was 74.** "My point still stands." pic.twitter.com/jYSuPeRRbi — Brigette (@Brigette912) August 1, 2017

Progressives gonna progress.

This is true. Just adding a reminder that time didn't start Jan 2017. https://t.co/zv7ThOUTPm — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 1, 2017

But it DID!

These people.

Related:

