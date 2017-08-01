We’ve come to the conclusion that Matthew Dowd is not nearly as clever as he thinks he is, which sorta falls in line with being a progressive. Sure, Dowd will try and tell you he has Conservative opinions on some things but we have YET to see proof of that.

For instance:

Gosh, how many missile tests happened while Obama was president?

Oops.

12? Huh?

Double oops.

Let’s do the math for Matthew: 8+2 is 10, plus 6 is 16, plus 19 is 35, plus 15 is 50, plus 24 is 74.

Surely he realized the error of his math and backed down …

Huh?

Math is hard.

Progressives gonna progress.

But it DID!

These people.

