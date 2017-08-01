We’ve come to the conclusion that Matthew Dowd is not nearly as clever as he thinks he is, which sorta falls in line with being a progressive. Sure, Dowd will try and tell you he has Conservative opinions on some things but we have YET to see proof of that.
For instance:
The only firings the Trump White House has not slowed down is North Korea missile tests.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017
Gosh, how many missile tests happened while Obama was president?
North Korean missile tests, 2009-2016: 74. https://t.co/cNDLsPnF4L
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 1, 2017
Oops.
I don't know where you get your data. It was 12 tests in 8 years under Obama. Been 12 in six months under Trump.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017
12? Huh?
I'll just put this here so your replies can see it: pic.twitter.com/hZbifIlCjr
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 1, 2017
Double oops.
Let’s do the math for Matthew: 8+2 is 10, plus 6 is 16, plus 19 is 35, plus 15 is 50, plus 24 is 74.
Surely he realized the error of his math and backed down …
Even using your data, my point still stands. The rate of missile tests has increased under Trump.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2017
Huh?
How could you have possibly been so far off? You do this for a living, dood.
— Big Chimpin' (@Chimp_HQ) August 1, 2017
Math is hard.
"Actually, 12 tests in 8 years."
**Proof it was 74.**
"My point still stands." pic.twitter.com/jYSuPeRRbi
— Brigette (@Brigette912) August 1, 2017
Progressives gonna progress.
This is true. Just adding a reminder that time didn't start Jan 2017. https://t.co/zv7ThOUTPm
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 1, 2017
But it DID!
These people.
