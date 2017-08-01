It all boils down to one thing for feminists – penis hate. Third wave feminists keep telling the World that it’s about equality and empowerment but what it really boils down to is hating men.

Jill Filipovic has all but admitted it in this one tweet:

Imagine what men could accomplish if they spent less time thinking about dicks. https://t.co/me2m68MiLj — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 30, 2017

Sure, this tweet was in reaction to what Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted yesterday about imagining would could get done if half of Congress was women. And as you can IMAGINE, many people had ideas about what they could get done, like socks and underwear.

But c’mon, this is a cheap shot even for Filipovic.

People obsessed with their genitals are the worst, amirite Jill? pic.twitter.com/TdHQKQZNVn — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 1, 2017

Don’t see a lot of men running around dressed up like penises.

Thank God.

Imagine what men could accomplish if they spent less time thinking about dicks. https://t.co/iPNsb7QRTV LOLOKay 👇 pic.twitter.com/p4dzBOQzT3 — Scarborough's Hair™ (@EF517_V2) August 1, 2017

Ugh, make it stop.

Imagine what feminists could accomplish if they spent less time whining/ bitching and less time being crazy pants protestors. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) August 1, 2017

Imagine what you could accomplish if you just did your thing and stopped telling other people how they should live their lives? — Rebekah Huang ن🇺🇸 (@HuangRebekah) August 1, 2017

If feminists didn’t whine, bitch and tell others how to live their lives they’d have no platform or agenda to speak of …

Not to mention men have accomplished a good deal:

Imagine what you could achieve if you spent less time loathing the opposite sex. — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) August 1, 2017

And curtain.

