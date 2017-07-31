Seems Jill Filipovic is feeling that she is no longer politically convenient or cool … gosh, wonder what could have happened that made people move away from Third Wave Feminism.

It’s such an uplifting, uniting and inclusive movement.

HA HA HA HA HA HA … couldn’t write that with a straight face.

Not long ago it felt like feminism was on the upswing. How quickly the right and the left have pushed us aside as inconvenient and uncool. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 31, 2017

Feminism is on the way out? Man, let’s hope so!

Nah, it has nothing to do with toxic third-wave feminism or perpetual victimhood mentality. — Aaron Mathis (@aaronlmathis) July 31, 2017

It’s not their fault, in fact clearly the Left and the Right are to blame for not appreciating feminists for how cool they are. Or something.

Maybe tweets like this one didn’t help?

Having children is one of the worst things you can do for the planet. Have one less and conserve resources. https://t.co/8oP2SlL8Gj — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 12, 2017

Just spitballin’.

Well see, now the problem, Jill, was that you all started talking and tweeting. What happened was people listened. And you messed it all up. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) July 31, 2017

Brutal. Yet true.

Remember when she was outraged because ‘pink-faced American missionaries’ were in an airport in Kenya?

That's because feminism today looks more like misandrism than feminism. — Queenie 🛡 (@LibertarianQn) July 31, 2017

Their message does seem to focus more on hating men and less on actual equality for women.

It'll become cool again around the midterms. https://t.co/y0ghH19UVL — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 31, 2017

Ugh, let’s hope not.

