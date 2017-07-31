Seems Jill Filipovic is feeling that she is no longer politically convenient or cool … gosh, wonder what could have happened that made people move away from Third Wave Feminism.

It’s such an uplifting, uniting and inclusive movement.

HA HA HA HA HA HA … couldn’t write that with a straight face.

Feminism is on the way out? Man, let’s hope so!

It’s not their fault, in fact clearly the Left and the Right are to blame for not appreciating feminists for how cool they are. Or something.

Maybe tweets like this one didn’t help?

Just spitballin’.

Brutal. Yet true.

Remember when she was outraged because ‘pink-faced American missionaries’ were in an airport in Kenya?

Their message does seem to focus more on hating men and less on actual equality for women.

Ugh, let’s hope not.

