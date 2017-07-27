Yeah, Jill’s whole schtick is saying stupid things for attention, but this was REALLY stupid. She seems to think the worst thing about being at a Kenyan airport is seeing ‘pink-faced American missionaries’ there to help Kenyans.

Leave it to an ‘angry about anything and everything’ feminist to bitch about people doing good for others in need around the world.

Worst thing about flying out of NBO in the summer: whole place teeming with pink-faced American missionaries in matching t-shirts. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2017

Those monsters.

Yeah, missionaries are the absolute worst. All that helping people and stuff. Gross. https://t.co/pCaiv4KKxD — Heather (@hboulware) July 26, 2017

So gross. The nerve of those ‘pink-faced’ barbarians.

I know god forbid some people go to help others. — Good Guy w/Guns™ (@308__Winchester) July 26, 2017

Can’t EVEN!

Probably doesn't occur to you how bigoted and anti-Christian you are. Heaven forbid anyone volunteers to aid the needy in 3rd world nations. https://t.co/aIYKOzv7wW — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) July 26, 2017

Rotten little BRATS!

Holy hell they might build homes or provide clean drinking water or worse! — GluedThumbs (@GluedThumbs) July 26, 2017

Say it ain’t so?! CLEAN DRINKING WATER!

Just don't let them touch you, you might get peon cooties or something.

Are you menstruating? IBS? This is an elitist douche tweet. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) July 26, 2017

Dude. Peon cooties are the WORST. Don’t joke about such things.

Of course Jill was prepared for people to be angry at her tweet because she’s really just a high-level troll who tweets things to get a reaction:

People are predictably angry at this tweet. Feel free to read about how evangelicals have "helped" in Uganda and what that's meant for gays. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2017

Or how high school mission trips divert resources away from actually helping people and into coddling American kids. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2017

Or how missionaries in Africa have a long history of enabling colonization and destroying native communities and customs. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2017

Alternately, you could tweet angrily at me for the next 24 hours before moving on to whoever makes you mad on the internet tomorrow. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2017

Jeebus woman. *smh*

I can see how the ortho surgeon I know saving limbs & lives while also teaching Kenyan surgeons enrages you. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) July 26, 2017

Right? How dare they help people!

Don't you ever get tired of being a cliché? — Staicher Phulnayme (@TedInATL) July 26, 2017

Jill, has it ever occurred to you that you'd be happier if you mind your own fucking business and let other people do what they want? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) July 27, 2017

What, and not complain about and judge people? She’d have nothing else left to do.

You prove the point that liberals suck in so many ways, large and small. — Tomahawk (@Mikespeegle) July 26, 2017

And curtain.

