Man, the SJW community is one nasty, mean, vindictive group of people who attack those who dare think differently from them. This is not how you advocate for change and push equality … this sounds more like whiny bitching from a guy Twitter found worthy to verify.

Of course we’ve seen a pattern of really gross people verified by Twitter over the past couple of days, many of them wishing death on John McCain.

This guy though took issue with Caitlyn Jenner – because she’s a Republican.

Caitlyn Jenner operates from her white cis-hetero space in the trans body. That is why she is not an LGBT ally, advocate or activist. Trash! — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 26, 2017

Wow George, that’s rough.

This is the bullshit jibberish that public schools teach now. https://t.co/vAlUDsnq25 — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 26, 2017

And boom. Step back, boom again. Our neighbors may have actually felt that boom … we’ll have to check later.

It's like a choose your own adventure book but with outrages — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) July 26, 2017

Do you throw a temper tantrum over a powerful ally OR do you step away from Twitter and make yourself a milkshake and battle some ninjas in your kitchen? You decide.

Marxism rebranded as intersectionality. — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) July 26, 2017

They’re so WOKE though.

