Remember Kevin Allred? Ok, so you may not … he is rather forgettable. That being said, a few weeks ago he tweeted this:

Allred did delete the tweet, but not before many outlets (including Twitchy) were able to grab it and report it.

Hey, if you’re unhappy with the president by all means, complain. But don’t say stupid shiznit about wanting him shot.

On that note, it would appear Montclair State fired Allred before he even really began teaching there … and he ranted about it on Twitter:

Trump has threatened:

-the people of NYC (anyone on 5th ave)

-Hillary Clinton

-anyone approached by police

when will FBI investigate this? — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA.

He seems upset.

not to mention the millions of Americans he's hell bent on stripping health insurance from. he wants Americans dead. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Oh stop it.

how is my one tweet using a hyperbolic expression worse than what "the president" himself is doing day after day???? — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

You mean your one tweet where you wished someone would shoot the president? That one?

so FYI…Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. congrats to the Trump trolls. but you're still not special. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Oops.

glad you all ❤️ Trump cuz in past 2 hours his "fans" have called me "fucking faggot," "cunt" & warned my throat wld get slit while i slept — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Twitter can be rough, man.

this is not the fucking gross and politically regressive world i want to live in. trump's base lashes out and everyone listens. disgusting. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

You. Wished. Death. On. The. President.

YOU DID THIS.

i'm an amazing teacher–my evaluations & testimonials prove it. if speaking out against Trump's "great America" keeps me from classrooms…👀 — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Apparently not.

i just want to open a senior dog sanctuary in the middle of the country where rent is cheap. please inquire within if interested… — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Sounds like your speed.

when universities cave to basic conservative political pressure like this, they're firmly taking a side. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

This is not about Conservative pressure, this is about a person making a ridiculously stupid comment on a very public forum. If you can’t be responsible for the things you say, don’t say them.

& it's funny cuz in my interview they were super excited about me being young, hip, and calling out power. guess not in practice, huh? 👀 — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Hip. EL OH EL.

everyone loves to be edgy in the abstract. when nothing is actually on the line. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

K.

this was all after they promised me work & had me spend weeks creating syllabi for classes they wanted me to teach. very classy, Montclair — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Not Montclair’s fault that you tweeted something stupid.

Own it.

you. will. not. break. me. down. you. will. not. win. ✊🏻❤️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

Alrighty then.

"Edgy" dude who "speaks to power" makes the news & can't take the feedback. #ShockedNotShocked https://t.co/TqnV4YTvo9 — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) August 1, 2017

That old saying goes a long way, ‘don’t start none, won’t be none.’

