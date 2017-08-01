UPDATE:

Allred has either deleted all of the tweets in this article or protected his account. Either way you can still read the content …

Why would he go and do a thing like that?

END UPDATE

Remember Kevin Allred? Ok, so you may not … he is rather forgettable. That being said, a few weeks ago he tweeted this:

Allred did delete the tweet, but not before many outlets (including Twitchy) were able to grab it and report it.

Hey, if you’re unhappy with the president by all means, complain. But don’t say stupid shiznit about wanting him shot.

On that note, it would appear Montclair State fired Allred before he even really began teaching there … and he ranted about it on Twitter:

HA HA HA HA HA.

He seems upset.

Oh stop it.

Trending

You mean your one tweet where you wished someone would shoot the president? That one?

Oops.

Twitter can be rough, man.

You. Wished. Death. On. The. President.

YOU DID THIS.

Apparently not.

Sounds like your speed.

This is not about Conservative pressure, this is about a person making a ridiculously stupid comment on a very public forum. If you can’t be responsible for the things you say, don’t say them.

Hip. EL OH EL.

K.

Not Montclair’s fault that you tweeted something stupid.

Own it.

Alrighty then.

That old saying goes a long way, ‘don’t start none, won’t be none.’

Related:

Beyoncé professor defends deleted tweet wishing ‘someone would just shoot’ Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beyonceDonald TrumpKevin AllredMontclair University