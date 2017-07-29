Kevin Allred teaches an American Studies course at Rutgers called “Politicizing Beyoncé,” and he’s also no fan of Donald Trump, anybody who doesn’t share his loathing of the U.S. president and just Republicans in general. That was more apparent than ever with this deleted tweet:

Allred might have later deleted that tweet, but he tried to defend it:

saying you wish donald trump was dead is different than making a direct threat against him. just saying… 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

Kevin should be banned from Twitter for the death threat. @FBI — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 29, 2017

there was no death threat but i guess you have no critical reading skills oh well…🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

"Someone should shoot him" is definitely threat-intentioned. @FBI takes those "left handed" comments seriously. — HBMuzik (@HBConservative1) July 29, 2017

If he really thought there was nothing wrong with the tweet, that leads to an obvious question:

Then why did you delete it? You'll be getting visitors… — br (@BeekbobBob) July 29, 2017

Then why did you delete the tweet, just sayin'??!!? Thank God for screen shots!! pic.twitter.com/sWQT0nPSBp — ✨SafeWord: Apples ✨ (@SafeWordApples) July 29, 2017

The answer is sure to be a doozy.