Kevin Allred teaches an American Studies course at Rutgers called “Politicizing Beyoncé,” and he’s also no fan of Donald Trump, anybody who doesn’t share his loathing of the U.S. president and just Republicans in general. That was more apparent than ever with this deleted tweet:

Allred might have later deleted that tweet, but he tried to defend it:

Trending

If he really thought there was nothing wrong with the tweet, that leads to an obvious question:

The answer is sure to be a doozy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beyonce professorDonald TrumpKevin Allred