As soon as it was announced that Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor, we knew it was coming: the deluge of tweets about how it’s nice for him that he can afford health care, but why doesn’t he want others with cancer to receive treatment, blah, blah, blah.

Surely enough, we’ve stumbled over hundreds of nearly identical takes: it’s too bad John McCain doesn’t want average people to have access to affordable health care. However, the douchebaggery of quasi-celebrity “Beyoncé professor” Kevin Allred really stands out, which we suppose he’d take as a point of pride.

John McCain is pretty ok with taking away everyone's health care so excuse me if i don't have a well of sympathy for his brain cancer. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 20, 2017

Health insurance =/= health care, so this tweet is stupid AND heartless. https://t.co/XjEhUQfEe9 — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) July 20, 2017

80 years old with a tumor and still looks healthier than this guy pic.twitter.com/IaAvl5wehl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2017

OK, this next one’s been deleted already; it said, “plus, he’s like a million years old. these things happen. sad for his family i guess, but i’ve already moved on…” Phew, that’s what had us all worried the moment we heard … how will Beyoncé professor Kevin Allred take this news?

https://twitter.com/KevinAllred/status/887849147851825152

i've lost people to cancer. i understand. doesn't mean i have sympathy for McCain when his politics have zero sympathy for others. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 20, 2017

Well, then, at least answer this: if John McCain — hardly the most conservative of Republicans — shows zero sympathy for others, what, exactly, is the government supposed to do? Conscript doctors right out of medical school and force them to work for the government at a predetermined stipend?

Please, be specific when you demand “affordable health care for all” — even assuming it’s the government’s job to care for the sick, just how will that work, exactly? How can a doctor even charge for her services … sympathy should be its own motivator, right?

First off, it's health insurance. 2nd, allowing people not to buy is not confiscation. 3rd, lack of sympathy is why discourse is decomposing https://t.co/pyg3JAAhy6 — Rory Anderson (@holistic_pickle) July 20, 2017

But wait … there’s more.

omg. folks are in a tizzy over this tweet. guess i should've guessed. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 20, 2017

And now this one’s gone too:

how many folks clutching pearls over my lack of sympathy for McCain ever wished a Dem or Leftist well or called them an American hero? oh… — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 20, 2017

Oh…

Actually, we here at Twitchy even stood up for Allred, who teaches a course called “Politicizing Beyoncé,” when another tasteless tweet of his — “Will the Second Amendment be as cool when I buy a gun and start shooting at random white people or no …?” — landed him in hot water at Rutgers and saw him taken for a psychological evaluation by the police.

Douchebag tweets, like Wednesday night’s attention grabs regarding John McCain, are the guy’s stock in trade. Maybe Allred should get out and met some real-live conservatives if he really believes none has ever wished a Democrat well.

This is the fundamental difference between scum like you and people. I wished Jimmy Carter well when he was diagnosed with cancer, assclown. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 20, 2017

Everyone rallied around Joe Biden when his son passed away. Your memory & humanity are blinded by arrogance & partisanship. Give it a rest — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) July 20, 2017

Spreading dishonest smears about an American hero who was just diagnosed with cancer. Classy. https://t.co/dJ50hWZ2Vg — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 20, 2017

McCain is a patriot who was awarded a Silver Star for bravery in Vietnam. Agree with his politics or not, you're an ass for wishing him ill. https://t.co/bWDFc0mBQi — Cameron Pipes (@cameronpipes16) July 20, 2017

This is what happens when you’re unable to separate politics from people. Don’t do this, it’s gross. https://t.co/jqAbUYme47 — Heather (@hboulware) July 20, 2017

When politics is EVERYTHING. https://t.co/oioKDySIrW — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 20, 2017

Yep, keep showing those true colors. It’s what Bey would want.

