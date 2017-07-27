Oh Vox. Oh sad, silly, irrelevant, thumb-sucking, crying-in-the-corner Vox.

You really think bragging about refugees getting free health coverage on the backs of American taxpayers is a good thing?

America's refugee population had an uninsured rate of 49%. Then Obamacare happened.https://t.co/UnJ2YLH8dm — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) July 26, 2017

*sigh*

"Insuring refugees with your tax dollars." Good slogan. https://t.co/iz7Y4mTa90 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) July 27, 2017

Whoohoo Americans! We know many of you are struggling to pay your own bills and put food on your own tables but LOOK, we’re using your tax dollars to provide health coverage for a bunch of refugees.

Yay!

The fact you think this is good is hysterical.

Imagine being happy about thishttps://t.co/Km2QfhMHBN — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) July 27, 2017

Not sure it’s hysterical … pathetic was the word that came to mind when we read her tweet.

"Better ingredients, better pizza, better insurance for refugees at your expense" — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 27, 2017

Oooers, another good slogan.

They make it too easy, don't they? — CouchPotatoPundit (@TrollReversal) July 27, 2017

They do.

I can't believe refugees didn't immediately think to get insurance after fleeing certain death. 🙄 — The Gentleman Masher (@GentlemanMashr) July 27, 2017

Really?

That's our job. [emoji] — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 27, 2017

Ha!

Benefits so good, they're illegal. — J.D. Craig (@hot_tea_tod_dee) July 27, 2017

We could do this all day.

