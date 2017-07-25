Many people think of Patton as the rat (Remy) in ‘Ratatouille’ and the voice of Adam Goldberg on ‘The Goldbergs,’ so maybe making jokes like these isn’t the smartest thing he could have done.

We get it, Patton. You don’t like Donald Trump but these jokes are just gross, especially when they’re being made about the Boy Scouts.

C’mon, if you’re going to be vile at least be funny.

These jokes come across as mean, spiteful and ugly …

We thought he was better than this as well. Sure, he’s complained pretty much nonstop since Trump was elected but these tweets, they’re just bad.

Nah, it was just supposed to be mean … and he nailed it.

