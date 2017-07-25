Many people think of Patton as the rat (Remy) in ‘Ratatouille’ and the voice of Adam Goldberg on ‘The Goldbergs,’ so maybe making jokes like these isn’t the smartest thing he could have done.

"What's that merit badge, the knot tying one? I know some ladies who'd appreciate THAT skill. Oh boy. Vaginas, the best. Great to be here." — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 25, 2017

We get it, Patton. You don’t like Donald Trump but these jokes are just gross, especially when they’re being made about the Boy Scouts.

"Pitching tents. That's what scouts do, right? I pitched a tent when I first saw Melania. I love fucking any pussy. Scouting's important." — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 25, 2017

C’mon, if you’re going to be vile at least be funny.

These jokes come across as mean, spiteful and ugly …

I read you every day, but as a mother of Scouts (Girls and Boys), this hurts my heart. You are better than this, Sir. — KBZ (@kari_kbz) July 25, 2017

We thought he was better than this as well. Sure, he’s complained pretty much nonstop since Trump was elected but these tweets, they’re just bad.

I'm sorry… is that supposed to be funny?? pic.twitter.com/C5fcYrZ4N6 — gypsy tricia (@gypsytricia) July 25, 2017

Nah, it was just supposed to be mean … and he nailed it.

