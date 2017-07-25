Another day, another Lefty reminding us they are soulless.

Granted, Trump brought Barron up in the original tweet, but for Keith to use him to attack his dad and question their relationship is just classless.

I did mean to ask, @realDonaldTrump, since you spend all your time golfing, watching TV, and tweeting, have you actually ever MET Barron? pic.twitter.com/pVmVo3oq14 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 25, 2017

Add Keith Olbermann to the list of Lefties who attack kids.

Rosie, Kathy, Keith, Chelsea …

C'mon, he's a kid. Leave him out of this. — Brian Smith 📎 (@SmithBrianA) July 25, 2017

Nah, Keith is a progressive and whatever /whoever he can use to push his narrative and support his agenda is fair game.

Kid or not.

And Trump thanks you for your in-kind donation to his 2020 re-election bid. — Will Marsee (@RoscoenOtis) July 25, 2017

And here’s the thing, Trump really isn’t doing himself any favors on Twitter, but Keith just gave him an out by being twice as awful. In essence yes, they are all but re-electing him in 2020 every time they do this.

If that's all he spends his time doing, why are you hysterical about him each day "ruining the country"? — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) July 25, 2017

Because that’s how he and many other talking heads on the Left are making bank. This isn’t about making America a better country, it’s about how much he can enrage people to click and read his nonsense.

It’s all about the outrage.

C’mon people, just leave the kids out of it.

