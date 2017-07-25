Snopes might go out of business … and there was great rejoicing.

Oh Snopes, you really did this to yourselves. When you were covering basic information and debunking myths and rumors that was fine, but when you started with the political slant that allowed the Left to push a narrative that you ‘proved true’ you shot yourselves in the foot.

No. Nada. Zip. No funds for YOU.

Why don't you ask the Clinton Foundation for support? You've been carrying their water for years. — CouchPotatoPundit (@TrollReversal) July 24, 2017

Hey, that’s a great idea. Surely the Clinton Foundation would donate some money to Snopes … maybe they should check with Obama as well. Oh wait, Democrats aren’t know for making donations – TRUE.

Never mind.

Oof.

Hahahahahahahaha you're so funny. Save snopes. What a laugh. — karen adkins (@kelsieA67) July 25, 2017

Guess pushing the Left’s fake news as fact wasn’t as lucrative as they thought it would be.

Snopes is for dopes. — John Regan (@jregan11) July 25, 2017

Truth AND it rhymes.

Friends don't let friends use Snopes. — Miss Perot (@MissPerot) July 24, 2017

Huh, this didn’t go well for Snopes … TRUE.

