For weeks (months) Jim Acosta and other journos have been complaining nonstop that press conferences at the White House weren’t being televised. NOW Scaramucci tweets out that they’re turning the cameras back on and these same journos seem a little … paranoid?

The TV 📺🎥Cameras are back on. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 24, 2017

There ya’ go, whiners. The cameras are BACK ON …

Please sir could we have some more? pic.twitter.com/AoShKnDQAl — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 24, 2017

HA!

But it would appear some journos don’t trust Scaramucci for some reason:

Don Baer predicted this on @ReliableSources: "Scaramucci is going to want to look like he's playing ball," cooperative, collaborative… https://t.co/ChNd5jDNHh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 24, 2017

Yeah that’s it, you caught Scaramucci in his evil plan to make you guys feel like he’s cooperating and then BAM, he’ll unleash a bunch of rabies-infested ferrets, clown snakes and zombie gnomes on the press corps.

"…until they have the chance to use it again as a stick to whack the press with." #EvergreenTweet — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 24, 2017

Get a grip, dude.

And speaking of getting a grip …

Good. Reminder that TV move was a Spicer survival effort more than anything else > https://t.co/oQaCWDNmv5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 24, 2017

Right, Spicer was so scared of the press.

Oh good grief.

Exactly. He left off the "you're welcome" part. — 🤘🏼Tim Michaels🤘🏼 (@TimForgot) July 24, 2017

C’mon journos. Who loves ya’ baby?!

