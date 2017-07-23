Spicer may have resigned, but his parody @sean_spicier is still going strong.

And of course the news of Spicer’s resignation was like blood in the water because the Leftist sharks were all over the parody’s timeline rejoicing that ‘he’ would no longer be the White House Press Secretary.

Little did they know how much we’d all end up laughing at them:

The Resistance just can't quit me pic.twitter.com/oHd7DHcUhB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 21, 2017

It’s hilarious. And clearly the Resistance has been sniffing way too much glitter glue.

So not only did the Resistance troll the parody, but then another member of the Resistance popped up and trolled him trolling her back.

The stupid burns AND cracks us all up at the same time.

No reason whatsoever for me to change accounts pic.twitter.com/8IkpRlHbeU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

Doesn’t appear to be, the Left is still obsessed with Spicer.

If only he’d blown them a kiss like Scaramucci.

Gonna share?

It's infected all the way to the USDA pic.twitter.com/J4leh2yHoD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

Leftists. Psh.

I trade in my Excellence in Communication badge pic.twitter.com/FfsC7pLOSQ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

What? Pretty sure Spicier’s bio communicates that he is NOT Spicer but hey Donna, you be you.

EL OH EL.

Better late than never! pic.twitter.com/ZjoSMENTK5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

She should have been reading this timeline all along.

You have "active fact finder" in your bio. I'll take my chances pic.twitter.com/1dKrpzLYWy — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

This tweet would be the opposite of active, fact or finder.

It's what the Jack Daniels is for pic.twitter.com/QlrURGdnEV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 22, 2017

Don’t forget the Xanax.

Related:

OUCH! Spicer parody CRUSHES Dems’ ‘war on women’ narrative with inconvenient stat