Just when you thought the world couldn’t get stranger and more annoying, HuffPost jumps the shark and shares an article that claims men can have periods.

As a woman this editor is more than happy to LET MEN HAVE ALL PERIODS, but let’s be honest, that’s not how it works.

That’s not how ANY of this works.

Powerful photo shows that women aren't the only ones who get periods https://t.co/DDm9AZG4U7 pic.twitter.com/PI4nBjJCjf — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 23, 2017

Women have periods, men do not. No matter how many gross pictures you take or how many hashtags you start, female organs are female organs. Men do not have a uterus.

Period.

See what we did there?

Period envy is the new penis envy 😂😂😂 — Susan Stabile (@SusanStabile1) July 23, 2017

Not enough head shaking in this world.

From the HuffPost: