Just when you thought the world couldn’t get stranger and more annoying, HuffPost jumps the shark and shares an article that claims men can have periods.
As a woman this editor is more than happy to LET MEN HAVE ALL PERIODS, but let’s be honest, that’s not how it works.
That’s not how ANY of this works.
Powerful photo shows that women aren't the only ones who get periods https://t.co/DDm9AZG4U7 pic.twitter.com/PI4nBjJCjf
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 23, 2017
Women have periods, men do not. No matter how many gross pictures you take or how many hashtags you start, female organs are female organs. Men do not have a uterus.
Period.
See what we did there?
Period envy is the new penis envy 😂😂😂
— Susan Stabile (@SusanStabile1) July 23, 2017
Not enough head shaking in this world.
From the HuffPost:
While Clemmer told HuffPost that a significant portion of the reaction to their photo has been rooted in transphobia, they’ve seen people who have broadened their own understanding of transgender menstrual experience and learned from the photo.
“There are a lot of people who have never considered what it’s like to get your period while not identifying as a woman and I have seen a lot of educational and respectful conversations between commenters on my thread that give me a lot of hope for the future,” Clemmer continued. “My favorite reactions, however, are and always will be the response, I get from fellow trans and non-binary folks who have written to me to say that because of my poem, they feel less alone in the world. For me, there’s no greater motivation and honor than that.”
Identify as whatever you want, but stop pretending men can get periods. Not physiologically possible and no, that doesn’t make us transphobic, it makes us realists.
This is stupid.
— Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) July 23, 2017
#Evergreen
Also, Pro Wrestling is real and my last fart smelled of lavender and pound cake. #GTFO
— Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@shumad1) July 23, 2017
Hey man, if that’s how your fart identifies.
The photo doesn't show men get periods. It shows a deluded person making the claim. Starting to question whether the Internet was worth it.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) July 23, 2017
Oh the Internet is awful indeed.
the end is nigh
— The 420 Honey™ (@the420Honey) July 23, 2017
It could well be.
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 23, 2017
Join the club.
FFS.
— An Actual Monkey (@MetricButtload) July 23, 2017
