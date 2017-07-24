And around and around we go …

Trump calls out the media. The media calls out Trump. Trump calls them out again, the media cries. We all laugh at the media.

Repeat.

For example:

Administration officials scold media for Russia coverage. To which I respond: Look at the President's Twitter timeline this morning. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 24, 2017

Because goodness knows the media can’t and won’t take responsibility for their own actions and reporting. They’re far too busy making up theories around Russia and crying about their new Boogieman, Putin.

Truth be told, if the media would just shut up for a few minutes they’d get a lot more done. Just sayin’.

NOT the real Scaramucci folks, but definitely a parody making a decent point.

Not one pro wrestling tweet from you in a while. — RM in Gendale (@radum27) July 24, 2017

Fair point, perhaps he should stick to what he knows?

See what we mean?

#JustShutUp

Editor’s note: Just last week, Chris Cillizza held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and as you can imagine, it didn’t work out so hot for him in the end (although full disclosure, we had a blast writing about it).

