Huh, this seems like something we should probably hear a little more about from the press … which means we’ll hear zilch.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home https://t.co/nlV41pCqoK pic.twitter.com/ly40Q9cijD — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 24, 2017

From The Daily Caller:

Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman, has since desperately tried to get the hard drives back, an individual whom FBI investigators interviewed in the case told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group. An additional source in Congress with direct knowledge of the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.

But tell us more about Russia.

Aren't these the IT guys @DWStweets was defending a few months ago? Hmm. Something's rotten in Denmark or rather the @DNC pic.twitter.com/UOKVNEC7fl — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) July 24, 2017

Nothing to see here, just obstruction of justice, security breaches, Democrat negligence, and ties to Pakistan. https://t.co/FnhGtqfoVh — Razor (@hale_razor) July 24, 2017

All is well folks, look away. HEY LOOK, Kushner!

It's an exclusive because nobody else is interested enough to follow up on DNC. What a world. — Brian Jones (@FlashHeart59) July 24, 2017

That. ^

An oldie but a goodie:

Notice a pattern?

Look at all of those Democrats, many of them overly critical of Trump in the last few months. Seems they always love to project, eh?

Related:

But RUSSIA! Little Dicky Durbin claims voter fraud commission is for Putin (and to oppress poors)

Hackery! Chuck Schumer claims Americans deserve #ABetterDeal, gets SAVAGED by his own party