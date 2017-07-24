While Chuck Schumer seems to be working to pull his party out of the Russian conspiracy business, other Democrats seem more than happy to put on their tinfoil hats and tweet with their heads up their arses.

Sorta like Little Dicky Durbin here:

.@POTUS's voter fraud commission wants to suppress the right to vote and discredit our Democratic process. Exactly what Vladimir Putin wants https://t.co/nHqfREgxgV — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 23, 2017

Wonder if Dicky Durbin remembers when Ted Kennedy was actively and openly asking Russia to help the Democrats win in the 80’s? Or if he remembers how badly they mocked Romney in 2012 when he said Russia was an issue.

And seriously, they are trying to tie Russia in with every and any agenda item they disagree with.

Republicans have been pushing Voter ID for a lot longer than Trump has had a voter fraud commission.

Where are all the patriotic democrats who want all voters to actually be americans???? With voter ID — msk8e (@Snarky_Storm) July 23, 2017

They can’t win without illegal voters; if illegals magically started voting for Republicans you can bet your backside they’d be fighting for ‘voter integrity.’

We need to assure free and fair elections for citizens, not illegal, not dead people. Please consider Getting off the gravy train-retire. — IrritatedWoman™ (@irritatedwoman) July 24, 2017

But RUUUUUUUUUUUUUUSSIA!

So don't expose fraud, but assume fraud by Russia🙄Ever consider America wants someone besides Dems? I did and I don't know any Russians — TurboChick (@KelleyTori) July 23, 2017

Democrats can’t seem to accept that people are just tired of them and their policies, so of course it has to be something ELSE.

Senator from Illinois, epicenter of voter fraud, said what? — Jim Branch (@jamesbranch3) July 24, 2017

You'll have to try to win without fraudulent votes. — The New Faux Times (@TheNewFauxTimes) July 23, 2017

Good luck with that, Dicky.

