There goes the Resistance again, reminding us all the only books they’ve ever read are about a boy wizard …

My God have you ever read a history book? pic.twitter.com/kiLDbhVPx7 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2017

The answer is yes, and no. Actually the answer could be purple, who knows with these media types. And clearly Joy wasn’t worried about being accurate, she was more concerned about slamming Trump.

That is all she seems to care about these days.

Count the errors! — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2017

We lost count.

Besides, we were told there would be no math.

Oh, that Russia thing. Our bad.

It was. But it wasn't part of Yugoslavia, that's for damn sure. Or the USSR, that's ALSO for damn sure. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2017

Yeah, literally the entire significance of Yugoslavia is that it WASN'T controlled by Soviets. Non-aligned. Tito broke w/Stalin in '48. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 21, 2017

But Russia! Russia Russia Russia!

Darkness warshed over the Dude. — James Poulos (@jamespoulos) July 21, 2017

OMG, commies everywhere! 😱 — Phil (@Phil95100) July 21, 2017

Run for it!

Not as bad as when she linked to a nazi website, but uh…. that's a low bar. — winejerk (@WineJerk) July 21, 2017

THAT was funny except you left out the furry part of the site … it was a Nazi furry site. No, we’re not making this up.

And it’s absolutely terrifying that we knew about it in the first place.

Yay 2017.

