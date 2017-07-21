And they wonder why we make fun of them …

Today it feels like the wheels are coming off before the lug nuts were even put on https://t.co/lIhmoskvcc — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017

From reading this tweet you’d wonder if perhaps Glenn Thrush has ever seen a tire, let alone understands how lug nuts work. Spoiler, this gets funnier further down the article … seriously.

Of course the wheels will come off if you don't put the lug nuts on. WTF, dude. Who taught you analogies? https://t.co/8Q3VLNJA62 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 21, 2017

Dude, he works for the New York Times.

‘Nuff said.

That person calls Triple A for flats. — Lone Pat Fan (@LonePatFan1) July 21, 2017

Probably.

He wanted to drive somewhere with better light first. — epobirs (@epobirs) July 21, 2017

Heh.

Becket got in on the jabbing as well:

That's precisely what happens when you don't put on the lug nuts. That's, you know, what they're for. Unrelated: Have you seen a tire? https://t.co/vgWAOYHqP8 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 21, 2017

And then Glenn got his tires all wadded up and snapped back:

Worked in a tire retreading shop for 3 years — you? https://t.co/X2EOwhDHKD — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017

Was this a magical tire shop where tires didn’t need lug nuts to stay on?

i feel like my pants have fallen down before i even got my belt on — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 21, 2017

And we realize Glenn thinks he was slamming Becket here, but doesn’t the fact that he worked in a tire shop make his analogy that much dumber? Just sayin’.

*snort*

Related:

With Dan Rather on his road trip, Katie Couric steps up to represent the old guard of fake news