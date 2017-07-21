And they wonder why we make fun of them …
Today it feels like the wheels are coming off before the lug nuts were even put on https://t.co/lIhmoskvcc
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017
From reading this tweet you’d wonder if perhaps Glenn Thrush has ever seen a tire, let alone understands how lug nuts work. Spoiler, this gets funnier further down the article … seriously.
Of course the wheels will come off if you don't put the lug nuts on. WTF, dude. Who taught you analogies? https://t.co/8Q3VLNJA62
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 21, 2017
Dude, he works for the New York Times.
‘Nuff said.
That person calls Triple A for flats.
— Lone Pat Fan (@LonePatFan1) July 21, 2017
Probably.
He wanted to drive somewhere with better light first.
— epobirs (@epobirs) July 21, 2017
Heh.
Becket got in on the jabbing as well:
That's precisely what happens when you don't put on the lug nuts. That's, you know, what they're for. Unrelated: Have you seen a tire? https://t.co/vgWAOYHqP8
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 21, 2017
And then Glenn got his tires all wadded up and snapped back:
Worked in a tire retreading shop for 3 years — you? https://t.co/X2EOwhDHKD
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017
Was this a magical tire shop where tires didn’t need lug nuts to stay on?
i feel like my pants have fallen down before i even got my belt on
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 21, 2017
And we realize Glenn thinks he was slamming Becket here, but doesn’t the fact that he worked in a tire shop make his analogy that much dumber? Just sayin’.
*snort*
