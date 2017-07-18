After the Women’s March ‘celebrated’ cop-killer and wanted terrorist, Assata Shakur, social media EXPLODED condemning the movement for supporting a woman who had been convicted of killing a cop. They apparently felt so put-upon that they went into a 20-tweet-filled-storm about how it was OK for them to promote a monster because she was a woman.

Marc Lamont Hill seems to have a special place in his heart for Shakur as well:

So Marc Lamont Hill really really really really likes this convicted cop murderer/wanted terrorist. pic.twitter.com/UKUWSa2ooB — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2017

Excuse me, I misspoke. CNN EMPLOYEE Marc Lamont Hill really loves convicted cop killers/terrorists https://t.co/ZxgocJkD7A — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2017

Seems that way.

I'm in no emotional or psychological place to argue with anti-Assata folk today. Plus their argument is dumb. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 18, 2017

Right. Arguing that a woman who killed a cop isn’t a hero is such a dumb argument.

And 99% of the people harassing me about Assata know nothing about her or the case. If they did, they too would know she's innocent. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 18, 2017

Sure.

I believe Assata Shakur is INNOCENT and WRONGLY CONVICTED of killing a cop. Therefore my support of her doesn't mean I support cop killers. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 18, 2017

Keep telling yourself that.

Oh, okay. You ONLY support people who break out of prison by holding guards at gunpoint. https://t.co/oYiF1RxyAY — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2017

Well that makes it TOTALLY better.

Indeed, Hill seems to have a history of supporting cop killers:

He also co-wrote a book with convicted cop killer Mumia @HashtagGriswold — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 18, 2017

Wowza.

Shakur could've been caught with the book "Cop Murder and Me (This Sort of Thing is My Bag, Baby)," and idiots would protest her innocence. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2017

See Hill.

Bruh… It was Obama's FBI that put her on the damn Most Wanted List. All the people he pardoned, he didn't pardon her but she innocent?? https://t.co/4vGxB4iuS6 — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) July 18, 2017

Oh yeah, that tidbit. Hill can’t even claim this is a racism thing since Obama’s admin was the one that put Shakur on the Most Wanted List.

She wasn't just convicted of killing a cop she was also convicted of armed robbery, bank robbery, & kidnapping. And she's an escaped convict — But…Conservatives! (@Gooms) July 18, 2017

Convicted. Key word.

Yes, it does. A jury found her guilty based on factual evidence. But hey, be who you are. #truecolors — Ty Koehn (@wildthang1471) July 18, 2017

If you're explaining, you're losing…. — Brandon (@Brash_1) July 18, 2017

And he’s not just explaining, he’s OVER explaining.

Yeah, she ran away to Cuba for a long vacation. Yeah, that's it. — BradyLand (@DrunkenPromises) July 18, 2017

Because Cuba is RAD.

Heh.

CNN sure can pick ’em.

