Remember when Linda Sarsour was complaining about a dress code that had been around for decades that said women couldn’t go sleeveless? She even blamed Paul Ryan for it …

Wonder what the proponent of Sharia thinks about this poor woman:

A Saudi woman who posted a video of herself in a miniskirt was arrested and turned over to the prosecutor's office https://t.co/G9wGiwLyh0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 18, 2017

يجب ان لاتطلع في بلد محافظ بهذا الشكل ، عليها احترام القوانين ، ولاا سوف يكون مصيرها معروف#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/1ygF1UCD53 — فــّــواز الوايلي 🍃 (@1__shadw) July 16, 2017

From The New York Times:

In response to calls for the woman’s arrest, the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which employs the Saudi religious police, wrote on Twitter on Monday that it had “intercepted a clip of a girl in inappropriate clothing” and had opened an investigation with the “relevant authorities. Saudi law imposes stringent rules on women’s appearance and behavior. Saudi women are required to wear a black garment, called an abaya, that covers everything but the face, feet and hands. They must also keep their heads covered, and they are not permitted to drive or to socialize with men who are not related to them. But tell us more about how awful women have it in America.

"10 weeks of PAID maternity leave in Saudi Arabia. Yes PAID. And ur worrying about women driving. Puts us to shame." – Linda Sarsour https://t.co/QSo6eWRlVn — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 18, 2017

Oddly enough, Linda Sarsour wasn’t available for comment. Maybe she was busy writing more about how RAD it is that Sharia Law pays for 10 weeks of maternity leave.

