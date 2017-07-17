Please. Make it stop.

Seems the Left wants to make this Democrat their new messiah.

Whatever happened to separation of Church and State?

Actually whatever happened to sanity in general?

Creepy stuff. Oh yeah, and it’s real.

They also make Madonna and Neil deGrasse Tyson devotional candles.

Because yeah, that’s not crazy.

I hated to even post this, but… pic.twitter.com/AiV2JNTP1y — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 17, 2017

D’oh!

OUR EYES!

Why is she wearing a hood? EL OH EL.

Votive candles devoted to political figures are not very bright. — My Sisters Brother (@StuffForSisters) July 17, 2017

Ba-dum-bum.

A lefty did something weird … in other news, water is still wet.

