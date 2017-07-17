Please. Make it stop.

Seems the Left wants to make this Democrat their new messiah.

Whatever happened to separation of Church and State?

Actually whatever happened to sanity in general?

Creepy stuff. Oh yeah, and it’s real.

They also make Madonna and Neil deGrasse Tyson devotional candles.

Because yeah, that’s not crazy.

D’oh!

OUR EYES!

Why is she wearing a hood? EL OH EL.

Ba-dum-bum.

A lefty did something weird … in other news, water is still wet.

