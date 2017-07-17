Please. Make it stop.
Seems the Left wants to make this Democrat their new messiah.
Kamala Harris devotional candle https://t.co/uw1NTD7f8U pic.twitter.com/rwbk9qHPa5
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) July 17, 2017
Whatever happened to separation of Church and State?
Actually whatever happened to sanity in general?
Jesus. https://t.co/jivYb3xsUi
— Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 17, 2017
Creepy stuff. Oh yeah, and it’s real.
— Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 17, 2017
They also make Madonna and Neil deGrasse Tyson devotional candles.
Because yeah, that’s not crazy.
I hated to even post this, but… pic.twitter.com/AiV2JNTP1y
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 17, 2017
D’oh!
Elizabeth Warren devotional candle https://t.co/NkAnUnkXOC pic.twitter.com/FUQqCXWF7K
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) July 17, 2017
OUR EYES!
Why is she wearing a hood? EL OH EL.
Votive candles devoted to political figures are not very bright.
— My Sisters Brother (@StuffForSisters) July 17, 2017
Ba-dum-bum.
A lefty did something weird … in other news, water is still wet.
