*sigh*

You know that moment when you just can’t even anymore? Yup, we’ve reached that when it comes to Matthew Dowd’s Twitter feed … there may not be a more sanctimonious tweep in the Twittersphere these days.

Take this one for example:

I am Catholic. Being Christian is a state of being. Practicing love. Some of the most Christian folks i know in life are atheists. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 16, 2017

Huh? Atheists don’t believe in God so it’s impossible for them to be Christians.

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. "Christian" isn't a synonym for "nice." https://t.co/yK99okDxre — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) July 17, 2017

Bingo.

They can be very loving, and accepting, and gracious, and kind … and all of those things are often found in Christians, HOWEVER there is one major thing missing.

A belief in Christ.

Belief in Christ always seemed like a central tenet of Christianity, but whatever. pic.twitter.com/fcvQLFPJu5 — Who knew? (@OWL_0341) July 17, 2017

Christian facepalm.

It's important to remember when asking what Jesus would do, he once chased people out of His Father's house with a stick. — Charles Bellows (@CTBellows) July 17, 2017

It’s important to remember that progressives only seem to care about what Jesus would do when they can use it against the Right. Otherwise it’s all ‘SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE!!!!’

"Thou art Peter and upon this rock I build my…errr…new way of love." https://t.co/s1aADc49XU — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 17, 2017

Like Instapundit said, that’s now how this works.

That’s not how ANY of this works.