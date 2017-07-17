Oh look, more Game of Thrones nonsense.
Silly Lefties and their obsession with fiction … perhaps they’ll figure out someday they need to grow up if they ever want to win another election again.
Arya Stark as the flag for the Resistance? Who's with me?
— Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) July 17, 2017
Not saying this was her intention HOWEVER, a source who actually watches the show says at the exact moment that Neera was tweeting this, Arya was revenge-murdering a room full of nobles.
More violence from the Resistance?
Just a suggestion – stop using fantasy TV shows as a basis for a political 'movement'
it doesn't work well
— Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) July 17, 2017
I'm totally with u. Plus, "the north remembers" kinda works 2. Cuz, ya know, the confederates in the WH & all
— Roosevelt'sRevenge (@RooseveltsRvnge) July 17, 2017
Umm …
The Confederates. From New. York. City. Who beat the candidate who married her way into power with a Governor. From. Arkansas.
— Jim Dandy (@lordthx1139) July 17, 2017
HAAAAAAAAA.
Nah. Find another geriatric criminal who can't walk up a flight of stairs.https://t.co/4gK6WdIdkE
— Scarborough's Hair™ (@EF517_V2) July 17, 2017
No. I'm #NeverTrump, but no. Stop now.
— Michael Hallman (@hallmanreport) July 17, 2017
do you have to ruin everything with politics?
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 17, 2017
Yes. Yes they do.
So is the Resistance eating paint chips or what?
Related:
Shots FIRED: @Redsteeze displays award-worthy SLAM on the Left and their ‘fantasy obsession’