For months (and months and months and months) the Left has been ‘pretending’ they are living in the worlds of Harry Potter, Princess Leia, the Handmaid’s Tale and of course Game of Thrones, because apparently they just can’t DEAL man.

Maybe the fact you guys are so pre-occupied with fantasy tv shows is a reason you haven't been winning elections. Just a thought. https://t.co/XXJVArX6E0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2017

Shhh … don’t tell them.

Star Wars – That's us!

Harry Potter – That's us!

Handsmaids Tale – That's us!

Game of Thrones – That's us! Wisconsin – Where? https://t.co/Og8OX5e2Oe — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2017

Reality is just too mean for the Left, so bring on the fantasy. Besides, Wisconsin is super boring what with all the dairy cows and stuff.

Mic drop. That’s Redsteeze!

All the fantasy sci-fi realities have universal healthcare, why is the US so far behind?!?!?!? — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) July 17, 2017

You know, the real issue holding us back is muggles. Right? Wait, is that oppressive?

How could you forget Wonder Woman? — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) July 17, 2017

Sexist!

Also, we're treated regularly to "Earth 2" fantasies in which Clinton was elected, and impeachment fantasies where she's installed. https://t.co/Qt671wIaac — Mo Mo (@molratty) July 17, 2017

And the Terminator fantasies where Hillary is actually a cyborg.

Remember when we all thought she was a robot during the election?

Good times.

Related:

Global warming is here: ‘Jon Snow’ laments lack of ice in the north during filming