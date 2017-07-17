For months (and months and months and months) the Left has been ‘pretending’ they are living in the worlds of Harry Potter, Princess Leia, the Handmaid’s Tale and of course Game of Thrones, because apparently they just can’t DEAL man.

Shhh … don’t tell them.

Reality is just too mean for the Left, so bring on the fantasy. Besides, Wisconsin is super boring what with all the dairy cows and stuff.

Trending

Mic drop. That’s Redsteeze!

You know, the real issue holding us back is muggles. Right? Wait, is that oppressive?

Sexist!

And the Terminator fantasies where Hillary is actually a cyborg.

Remember when we all thought she was a robot during the election?

Good times.

Related:

Global warming is here: ‘Jon Snow’ laments lack of ice in the north during filming

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeDemocratselectionsGame of Thrones